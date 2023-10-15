Brooks Koepka’s hysterical reaction to LIV Jeddah win dropping extra $4 million in his pocket

Brooks Koepka successfully defended his title at LIV Golf Jeddah, the final regular season event. He held off Talor Gooch in a playoff to win at 14-under. That victory pushed him to No. 3 in the individual title standings, which means he earned additional money — $4 million, to be exact.

The PGA Championship winner took home $4 million for winning the tournament, plus the extra $4 million — Koepka won $8 million today alone. What a payday.

After he won, the on-course reporter broke the news to him. and Koepka’s reaction is priceless.

“Sweet, that’s a good feeling,” Koepka said as he laughed. “Good feeling, so thanks for breaking that news.”

“I definitely feel like I’m back to my old self,” Koepka said after his win. “This one is probably a little different just because it’s the first win as a dad. I’m sure Jenna and Crew are watching. He won’t remember that one, but at least I’ve got something to say that — I did win while he was here.”

Anyone who wins $8 million in a day should be a bit more excited, right? Koepka laughed it off and acted like it was another day. Maybe that’s because of the large sums of money he has already received from ditching the PGA Tour for LIV.

This victory marks his second of the season after Koepka won in Orlando earlier this year. He has five top 10s on the season in 13 events played.

