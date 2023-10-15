Shriners Children’s Open ambassadors highlight PGA Tour fall event

The Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, NV, is one of the special events on the PGA Tour. The charity efforts through this event allow children to experience so much and inspire others along the way.

This week, Shriners provided Lexi Thompson a sponsor’s exemption to play alongside the men on the PGA Tour. She became just the seventh woman ever to do so. However, she was also there to be an inspiration for the 21 Shriners patients who are serving as ambassadors this week.

Some of the patients acted as standard bearers, carrying the scores of PGA Tour pros during the tournament. There was also an adaptive golf clinic Friday evening, which allowed the children to either learn or improve upon their game with professionals guiding them.

Among the aforementioned ambassadors are two young women, Gianna and Kerrigan.

Gianna, a 15-year-old from Southern California, was born with proximal femoral focal deficiency (PFFD) and had her left leg amputated at just 16 months old. Yet, she decided not to let anything stand in her way. Through the help of Shriners, she has been able to live an impactful, confident life.

"They have helped me grow up as a person," Gianna said in an exclusive interview with Playing Through.

"They’ve been so helpful with my mental health and helping me become the woman I am today... I'm most proud of my confidence. It has taken a while to get here. There were moments in my life when I didn't have any confidence at all.

"If someone asked about my leg or stared at my leg, I would shut down and wouldn't be able to answer them. I have grown from that and become more confident and more secure in myself."

Not only has Shriners helped her self-esteem, but has made a difference for her physically.

“The limits are truly endless for me,” Gianna said. “Shriners has made it possible for me to do so much. Not only play sports, but they’ve made it possible for me to do everyday activities like going to school and playing with my friends. So I’m really thankful for that.”

Gianna’s father has since transitioned into a leadership role with Shriners after seeing what they did for his daughter.

"In terms of my dad being a Shriner, I’m so proud of that,” Gianna said as she smiled. “He was really thankful for the whole organization, and that motivated him to become a Shriner."

Now, Gianna’s goal is to become the first female NFL commissioner. As an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan, she fell in love with the game and is now obsessed. Travis Kelce is, of course, her favorite player.

She also loves Formula 1, playing tennis, and is learning to play golf with her dad.

Shriners Ambassadors Make a Difference Themselves

As for Kerrigan, a 21-year-old college student, being an ambassador provided her an opportunity to give back.

"I've always wanted to give back to the Shriners as much as possible because a thank you is never enough," Kerrigan said.

When she was a high school sophomore, her back popped. That eventually led to a five percent scoliosis in the top half of her back and spondylolisthesis diagnosis. That essentially means she has vertebrae slippage and fractures in her back.

Beth Resner from Shriners Children’s St. Louis Hospital selected Kerrigan to be one of the ambassadors this weekend.

"It's been an experience of a lifetime for sure," Kerrigan said.

Kerrigan played college golf for three years at Fort Hayes State University. Now, she is focusing on finishing her education degree to join her parents and teach in her hometown.

"I've always wanted to be that leader for all the younger kids," she said. "I've always wanted to be the person they could come to if they needed. Being around kids has helped me want to become a teacher because I want to see those kids achieve more than what they have been told, and I want to make sure that they know they can do hard things."

That's why Shriners is an excellent place for her and Gianna. They support people who want to help push their limits and inspire those around them.

Lexi Thompson provides inspiration for Shriners Children

Both girls are obsessed with Thompson. Prior to their interview, both young women were watching to see if the LPGA star would make history and make the cut at a PGA Tour event. Unfortunately, Thompson narrowly missed that cutline. Regardless, the 11-time LPGA winner came to the adaptive golf clinic and met the ambassadors.

Gianna may just be learning the game, but she is intuitive enough to realize how important that interaction was.

"I love her strength and confidence — that's incredible to see in a woman,” Gianna said.

Kerrigan felt the same way. As a female golfer herself, getting to meet a legend like Thompson was truly the icing on the cake.

"I freaked out a little bit because I can't believe that happened," Kerrigan said. "She is so awesome and incredible. She is an inspiration, and I know that's been her goal from day one to show kids you can do it. She's been an inspiration to all, and she's already done her part, which is awesome."

The 21-year-old takes a lot of inspiration from Thompson in her own way. She wants to give back similarly.

"Kids can achieve more than what they put their minds to," she said. "I think they need that extra support to be like, 'Hey, you can do hard things, you're here for a reason. If you want a goal — go get it.' Try your best. I know achieving goals is hard work, but if you have the right support system and mindset, you can reach anything you put your mind to."

That quote is what Shriners Children's is built on — inspiring kids, who may have been dealt a rough hand, the confidence to achieve their goals. They want these ambassadors to know the sky is the limit, and no matter what, anything is possible.

