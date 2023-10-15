Tom Kim one-ups Tiger Woods with 111-year stat, defends Shriners Children’s Open title

Tom Kim has successfully defended his Shriners Children’s Open title Sunday. He is now a three-time PGA Tour winner and is the youngest to accomplish that feat (21 years, 3 months and 4 days) since the legendary Tiger Woods did so.

Woods was slightly younger at 21 years and 13 days old.

But unlike Woods, Kim was able to win the same tournament twice going back to back at such a young age.

He is the first man to do that since 1912 when John McDermott won the U.S. Open, according to golf writer Justin Ray.

Youngest to successfully defend a PGA Tour-recognized title, since 1900



John McDermott, 1912 U.S. Open - 20 years, 11 months, 21 days



Tom Kim, 2023 Shriners - 21 years, 3 months, 24 days — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) October 16, 2023

Even with two bogeys on the day, Kim fired off a 5-under 66 to win at 20-under. He defeated Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin by one stroke.

Kim made three birdies down the stretch and held a two-stroke lead going into the final hole. Despite Hadwin’s birdie on 18, the rising star was able to hold on for the win.

The 21-year-old Kim started the tournament a little slow, but he fired off a 62 Saturday to give him the 54-hole lead entering the final round of play.

The South Korean was on fire this weekend. He led the field in strokes gained total at 12.2 and also led the field with 27 birdies in four rounds.

Kim was unable to defend his Wyndham Championship title earlier this year because of an ankle injury. So, the Shriners Children’s Open became a focal point.

Coming into this event, Kim ranked inside the Top 50, already earning entrance into Signature Events next year. With this win, he secured his tour card even longer.

