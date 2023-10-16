Tom Kim shares amazing Vegas celebration plans after winning Shriners Children’s Open at age 21

Tom Kim defended his Shriners Children’s Open title, becoming the youngest player to defend a title since 1912. But his celebration plans were more of a middle-aged player, not that of someone who just turned of age.

This victory in Las Vegas earned the 21-year-old his third PGA Tour victory. Most would expect him to let loose and party a bit, but that isn't Kim's style.

He told the media about his celebration plans in his post-round press conference.

"I'm going to finish a piece of chocolate that I wanted to finish, so I'm going to do that," Kim said as he smiled. "Then I'm going to order room service, and I'm going to go to bed, then I'm going to wake up at 3:00 and take my 6:30 a.m. flight. I can't wait to finish that chocolate. I've wanted to finish it so bad."

Of course, what kind of chocolate was asked, and Kim clearly had something fancy.

"I brought it from a trip from Europe," he said. "It's a Ferrero Rocher white chocolate. It's great. Like I've saved it, and it's going to taste so good tonight."

The youngster doesn't care. He just wants his room service, chocolate and to sleep.

"I'm not a big, fancy, loud type of guy, so when I come to Vegas, I don't like going to the strip," Kim said. "I stay five minutes from the course where it's really quiet, and it's nice. Back-to-back is great, so Summerlin and I are bonded very well. Hopefully, it's nice to me again next year, as well."

Kim is the first PGA Tour player since Jim Furyk to defend his title at the Shriners Children's Open. Furyk did it in 1998 and 1999.

The 3-time PGA Tour winner is as humble as they come and unapologetically himself. He may be young, but it's all about golf and winning. Kim is the youngest player since Tiger Woods to win three PGA Tour events. He joins some elite company with this victory and now has a lot of people looking at him to see what he'll do next.

If this celebration tells the world anything, it’s that Kim’s focused and a rising star.