Rory McIlroy joins group with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes in $211 million Formula 1 investment

Rory McIlroy is getting into Formula One racing.

On Tuesday, Orto Capital, which owns a 24% stake in the BWT Alpine F1 racing team, announced a list of new investors, which include McIlroy, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, who own the Welsh soccer team Wrexham FC, also have a stake within Orto Capital and BWT Alpine.

The group will commit £200 million pounds to the team, which equates to a little more than $211 million.

“Passion for excellence on the golf course has led me to admire the same pursuit in Formula 1,” McIlroy said in a statement. “Partnering with Otro Capital in Alpine F1 is an exhilarating venture that unites my love for sports, competition, and the relentless drive to be the best.”

Another investor within this group is Trent Alexander-Arnold, the young English soccer player who stars for Liverpool F.C.

Funny enough, Liverpool is the arch-rival of Manchester United, the club that McIlroy supports.

Other investors include Spanish soccer star Juan Mata, who used to star for Chelsea F.C. and Manchester United. Mata now plays in Japan.

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is also among those investing in BWT Alpine.

Tuesday’s announcement comes days before the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

Superstar racer Max Verstappen of Holland has won the last two U.S. Grand Prix titles.

