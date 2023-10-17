Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy’s TGL league lands Patrick Cantlay, Ryder Cup stars and snubs

The roster for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Golf League is now set.

On Tuesday, TGL announced that Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover, young Australian Min Woo Lee, and 39-year-old fan favorite Kevin Kisner will join the start-up league.

Adding these five golfers brings the total number of players to 24.

“The more I talked to the other players involved in TGL, the more I wanted to be a part of the competition,” Cantlay said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to move golf forward, providing something for our core fans while also showcasing our sport in a new, tech-forward, prime time and more digestible format.”

Cantlay and Clark shined in their lone match together at the Ryder Cup, defeating McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in a contentious fourball late Saturday afternoon.

The former UCLA Bruin holed a 43-foot putt on the 18th green, which elicited a confrontational celebration from his caddy, Joe LaCava. McIlroy got heated in the parking lot after the round because of the incident.

Glover, meanwhile, was overlooked for the Ryder Cup despite playing terrific golf throughout the summer months. His career resurgence included back-to-back victories at the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he defeated Cantlay in a playoff.

“It was extremely rewarding to return to the winner’s circle again in 2023,” Glover said of his commitment to TGL. “It took a lot of hard work to hold another trophy, and I’m proud that my game is now on a level where I have the opportunity to tee it up on TGL. Hopefully, I can keep the momentum going into 2024 and do my team proud.”

TGL will feature six teams, with four players each.

Three players will represent their teams during a given match, as the inaugural season begins on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The complete list of players follows below:

Tiger Woods Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Justin Thomas Rickie Fowler Collin Morikawa Matt Fitzpatrick Justin Rose Xander Schauffele Max Homa Adam Scott Billy Horschel Tyrell Hatton Tommy Fleetwood Shane Lowry Tom Kim Keegan Bradley Sahith Theegala Cameron Young Patrick Cantlay Wyndham Clark Lucas Glover Min Woo Lee Kevin Kisner

