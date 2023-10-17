 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Playing Through homepage
Presented By Michelob Ultra
Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Filed under:

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy’s TGL league lands Patrick Cantlay, Ryder Cup stars and snubs

The new TGL Golf League announced additional participants Tuesday, including Patrick Cantlay, the fifth-ranked golfer in the world.

By Jack Milko
/ new
Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Ryder Cup
Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark celebrate at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Photo By Brendan Moran/Getty Images

The roster for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL Golf League is now set.

On Tuesday, TGL announced that Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover, young Australian Min Woo Lee, and 39-year-old fan favorite Kevin Kisner will join the start-up league.

Adding these five golfers brings the total number of players to 24.

“The more I talked to the other players involved in TGL, the more I wanted to be a part of the competition,” Cantlay said in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to move golf forward, providing something for our core fans while also showcasing our sport in a new, tech-forward, prime time and more digestible format.”

Cantlay and Clark shined in their lone match together at the Ryder Cup, defeating McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick in a contentious fourball late Saturday afternoon.

Patrick Cantlay, Joe LaCava, Rory McIlroy, Ryder Cup
Patrick Cantlay’s caddy, Joe LaCava, waves his hat in celebration at the 2023 Ryder Cup as Rory McIlroy angrily looks on.
Photo by Zac Goodwin/Getty Images

The former UCLA Bruin holed a 43-foot putt on the 18th green, which elicited a confrontational celebration from his caddy, Joe LaCava. McIlroy got heated in the parking lot after the round because of the incident.

Glover, meanwhile, was overlooked for the Ryder Cup despite playing terrific golf throughout the summer months. His career resurgence included back-to-back victories at the Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he defeated Cantlay in a playoff.

“It was extremely rewarding to return to the winner’s circle again in 2023,” Glover said of his commitment to TGL. “It took a lot of hard work to hold another trophy, and I’m proud that my game is now on a level where I have the opportunity to tee it up on TGL. Hopefully, I can keep the momentum going into 2024 and do my team proud.”

TGL will feature six teams, with four players each.

Three players will represent their teams during a given match, as the inaugural season begins on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The complete list of players follows below:

  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Rory McIlroy
  3. Jon Rahm
  4. Justin Thomas
  5. Rickie Fowler
  6. Collin Morikawa
  7. Matt Fitzpatrick
  8. Justin Rose
  9. Xander Schauffele
  10. Max Homa
  11. Adam Scott
  12. Billy Horschel
  13. Tyrell Hatton
  14. Tommy Fleetwood
  15. Shane Lowry
  16. Tom Kim
  17. Keegan Bradley
  18. Sahith Theegala
  19. Cameron Young
  20. Patrick Cantlay
  21. Wyndham Clark
  22. Lucas Glover
  23. Min Woo Lee
  24. Kevin Kisner

What do you think of the roster that will comprise the TGL league? Let us know in the comments below.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

Next Up In Golf

Loading comments...