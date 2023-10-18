PGA Tour rising star, Min Woo Lee, provides hilarious desire to play on Tiger Woods’ TGL team

Min Woo Lee is one of the latest players to join Tiger Woods’ TGL league. He recently joined Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover and Kevin Kisner to complete the 24-man roster.

Lee is relatively unknown, but joining this league should help him establish his own identity. Despite showing off his powerfully strong game this season, he still took a self-deprecating approach to joining Tiger and Rory McIlroy’s virtual golf league.

“Look at the roster, it’s crazy. It seems like everyone, and then there’s me,” Lee said ahead of the Zozo Championship. “I’m trying to do my best and compete with these guys. These guys, obviously major champions and best in the world. I guess a bit of my fun personality, and hopefully, I can play some good golf there, too.”

It’s not that Lee is completely unknown, but on American soil, he is still a quiet player.

mullet + stingers ‍♂️what else? Lets have a week Japan #TokyoDrift ‍ pic.twitter.com/vTGvaSGTTs — Min Woo Lee (@Minwoo27Lee) October 18, 2023

Lee is getting ready to tee it up this week in Tokyo at the Zozo Championship. He is on the bubble to secure his PGA Tour card for 2024. The Aussie ranks No. 120 in the FedEx Cup rankings but also ranks No. 3 in the DP Tour’s Race to Dubai.

He is coming off a 30-under win on the Asian Tour’s Macao Open this past weekend. Lee ranks No. 45 on the Official World Golf Rankings. The two-time DP World Tour winner, Lee has had some strong performances on the PGA Tour but hasn’t gotten over the hump.

He finished T6 at the Players Championship, T5 at the U.S. Open and T9 at the Travelers Championship this season on the PGA Tour.

Lee made the decision to be one of the 24 guys to join Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL.

“I really like that, type of format, team event. I’m not sure what team I’ll be on, but yeah, I’ll be really excited,” Lee said. “Hope I can get a couple of big boys and we can end up winning.”

Teams are yet to be announced, but the rising star knows who he’d like to play with.

“I was hoping to be on his [Tiger Woods’] team because I know his trash-talking with him and J.T., it’s pretty funny,” Lee said. “I don’t know if I’ll be trash talking him because I don’t have much to back up against his words, but maybe I can try and throw him off a little bit, but I know he’s a man of many talents, so I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

He may not be as confident as some of the guys on the TGL roster, but this league will help him gain some. Lee is no slouch, it just hasn’t happened for him stateside yet.

