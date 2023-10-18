This week, the PGA Tour is in Tokyo for the ZOZO Championship.

It's the fourth PGA Tour Fall Series event as players continue to fight for 2024 status. But unlike some of the other fall events, this one is loaded with PGA Tour stars. Three remaining tournaments remain in this new Fall series, and all the points matter.

ZOZO Championship Information

Where: Accordia Golf Narashino Country (par 70, 7,079-yards)

When: Oct. 19-22th

Purse: $8.5 million ($1,530,000 1st place)

Defending Champ: Keegan Bradley

How to Watch the ZOZO Championship

Golf fans can tune into all the action on Golf Channel. There will be four-hour telecasts on all four days of the event. This event is in Tokyo, so the time difference is 13 hours ahead of EDT, which means fans get to watch golf the night before they normally would.

Here is the full TV schedule of play:

Wednesday, October 18: 11 p.m.- 3 a.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Thursday, October 19: 11 p.m.- 3 a.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Friday, October 20: 11 p.m.- 3 a.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Saturday, October 21: 11 p.m.- 3 a.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

How to Stream the ZOZO Championship

The Zozo Championship can be streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock throughout all four days of competition. Stream coverage begins at 11:00 p.m. EDT. There will also be featured group coverage.

Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here: https://imp.i305175.net/c/482924/828265/11640

ZOZO Championship Preview

The fourth PGA Tour Fall series is here, and it has drawn in some big names, including Ryder Cup members Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa. Nine of the top 30 and 17 of the top 50 golfers worldwide are here to take a crack at the Zozo Championship.

Defending champion Keegan Bradley is back as he looks to reclaim his title. He held off Fowler by one stroke last year, winning at 15-under. This tournament is his first since he was snubbed from the Ryder Cup team, so the eyes will be on him.

Last year's Zozo Championship was quite emotional for him, and it set in motion his impressive season that saw him finish T9 at the Tour Championship.

Coming off his Fortinet Championship win, Sahith Theegala is in Tokyo, eying a second FedEx Fall victory. Min Woo Lee is competing this week on a sponsor exemption, his first PGA Tour start since the Open Championship. He is No. 3 on DP World Tour's Race to Dubai and is among the players not exempt for the PGA Tour next season. Lee needs a good finish to earn his Tour membership for 2024.

It's another opportunity for players to earn FedEx Fall season points for 2024 and other playing initiatives in the PGA Tour's new schedule.

ZOZO Championship Round 1 tee times EDT

Tee 1

7:45 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, Yuki Inamori

7:56 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa

8:07 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen

8:18 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk

8:29 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Austin Eckroat

8:40 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Aguri Iwasaki

8:51 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Trevor Werbylo

9:02 p.m. – Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander, Shugo Imahira

9:13 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryo Hisatsune

9:24 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Kaito Onishi

9:35 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy, Cam Davis

9:46 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama

9:57 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Min Woo Lee, Keita Nakajima

Tee No. 10

7:45 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Zac Blair, Harry Hall

7:56 p.m. – Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Taiga Semikawa

8:07 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Champ, Ryo Ishikawa

8:18 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

8:29 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele

8:40 p.m. – Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Takumi Kanaya

8:51 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower

9:02 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Justin Suh, Kensei Hirata

9:13 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Ben Taylor, Young-han Song

9:24 p.m. – Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge

9:35 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Davis Riley, Garrick Higgo

9:46 p.m. – Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Dylan Wu

9:57 p.m. – David Lipsky, Andrew Novak, Ryataro Nagano

ZOZO Championship Round 2 tee times EDT

Tee No. 1

7:45 p.m. – Ben Griffin, Justin Suh, Kensei Hirata

7:56 p.m. – Hayden Buckley, Ben Taylor, Young-han Song

8:07 p.m. – Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge

8:18 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Davis Riley, Garrick Higgo

8:29 p.m. – Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Dylan Wu

8:40 p.m. – David Lipsky, Andrew Novak, Ryataro Nagano

8:51 p.m. – Satoshi Kodaira, Zac Blair, Harry Hall

9:02 p.m. – Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Taiga Semikawa

9:13 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Champ, Ryo Ishikawa

9:24 p.m. – K.H. Lee, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

9:35 p.m. – Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele

9:46 p.m. – Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Takumi Kanaya

9:57 p.m. – S.H. Kim, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower

Tee No. 10

7:45 p.m. – Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander, Shugo Imahira

7:56 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryo Hisatsune

8:07 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Kaito Onishi

8:18 p.m. – Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy, Cam Davis

8:29 p.m. – Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 p.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Min Woo Lee, Keita Nakajima

8:51 p.m. – David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, Yuki Inamori

9:02 p.m. – Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa

9:13 p.m. – Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen

9:24 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk

9:35 p.m. – Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Austin Eckroat

9:46 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Aguri Iwasaki

9:57 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Trevor Werbylo

