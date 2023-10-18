Brooks Koepka finally had enough of LIV Golf teammate Matt Wolff

The controversy surrounding Matthew Wolff and his spot on LIV’s Smash GC has been one of the biggest topics of discussion. Smash captain and one of the biggest names in LIV Golf, Brooks Koepka, has apparently had enough.

Not many know exactly what is happening behind the scenes, but the 2023 PGA Championship winner addressed the situation with the media ahead of LIV Golf’s season finale in Miami.

“I’ve tried. I’ve spent majority of the beginning of the year trying to help and trying to figure that out,” Koepka said. “I think it’s past its point. I’ve tried. I’ve been very open on it — with it, and sometimes you can’t help people that don’t want help.”

Koepka previously blasted Wolff, saying he is just “wasted talent.”

“It’s the same thing it is every week. He’s only in control of what he can do,” Koepka said. “If I go win my match, Jason [Kokrak] goes and wins his, you’ve only got to win two out of three. Chase is his [Wolf’s] partner, so we’ll see how that goes. Golf, anything can happen.”

This weekend, Koepka’s Smash GC will take on Phil Mickelson’s HyFlers in the quarterfinals.

Players will go head to head to see who can win two of the three matches. Koepka and Mickelson will play each other as captains. Kokrak will take on Cameron Tringale, and to wrap it all up, Chase Koepka and Wolff will play against James Piot and Brendan Steele.

Last week at LIV Jeddah, Koepka was incredulously dismissive of Wolff’s presence.

“There’s only three of us on our team... My brother, I’m pretty tight with him, and then — I’ve been pretty close with Jay for maybe the last three years,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed being around him. He’s a good player, super talented. It’s been fun to be around him, and he’s played pretty solid this year. Yeah, I can’t say anything bad about him.”

He didn’t mention Wolff at all. There has long been tension within the team, and Koepka seems fed up with Wolff.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.