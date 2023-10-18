Phil Mickelson voices strong prediction of PGA Tour players jumping ship for LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson loves to drop the mic. He has done it so many times this year that it’s hard to keep up with all his hot takes.

However, ahead of the LIV Miami event this weekend, the Hall of Famer had another moment that caught everyone’s attention.

A reporter asked if he expected more to jump ship and the six-time major champion let the words flow.

“Do I think that? No. I know that’s going to happen,” Mickelson said. “When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it.”

Phil Mickelson is very confident in LIV Golf's continued growth for 2024. pic.twitter.com/vxUtbmpgyr — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) October 18, 2023

After the first mass exodus of players leaving for LIV Golf, things have slowed down quite a bit.

Since the groundbreaking deal between the Saudi Arabian PIF and the PGA Tour in June, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour agreed both tours could poach players. That doesn’t mean a player cannot leave on his own too, though.

“Everybody here is happy and enjoying what we are doing and enjoying the team aspect of it and enjoying each other and the camaraderie and enjoying playing golf globally and all the benefits that come with playing this tour,” Mickelson said. “There’s a lot of players that see that and want to be a part of it.”

He left the best part of the quote for last, though, and in true Mickelson fashion, it was a bombshell. The 45-time PGA Tour winner suggested there are a lot of players looking to make the jump.

“How many spots are available? There’s a lot more players that want to come than there are spots,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson loves to stir the pot and there is nothing backing up his claim. This quote may just be his latest attempt to ruffle some PGA Tour feathers. But there is little doubt that some golfers aren’t totally against LIV’s approach to the game.

Earlier Wednesday ahead of the Zozo Championship, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark admitted to wishing the PGA Tour had more international events. He expressed his belief how that will help diversify and expand the game globally.

That is something LIV does throughout the entire year.

But if players did jump ship, there would be serious ramifications.

LIV Golf was denied Official World Golf Rankings last week. That will make it incredibly difficult for the vast majority of players to qualify for majors. So, why would PGA Tour players leave?

The PIF and the PGA Tour will likely have to delay the deal past their original Dec. 31st deadline. That delay could force players to look elsewhere if they feel things are too uncertain on their respected tours.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.