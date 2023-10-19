PGA Tour’s Joel Dahmen, LPGA’s No. 1 ranked Lilia Vu give Grant Thornton Invitational another iconic pairing

Another pairing for the new Grant Thronton Invitational has been announced.

Joel Dahmen, PGA Tour fan favorite and Netflix star, will play alongside current world number-one Lilia Vu.

Some of the world's best male and female players will team up to produce an epic field at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational, scheduled for Dec. 8-10 at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Dahmen and Vu together will be one of the more iconic pairings, however.

Vu is a 2-time major champion, who is currently at the top of her game. Dahmen, meanwhile, is a strong force on the PGA Tour.

"My partner is currently the best player in the world! @TheLilia Vu, should we start coordinating outfits for the week," Dahmen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Golf fans everywhere should flock to Naples that first week of December because this is a historic week. Yes, there have been other mixed events, but it is past time to have another one, and it's good to see them put this one together.

This event replaces the QBE Shootout and will feature a 32-player field of 16 teams, each with a PGA Tour and LPGA player. The three-day tournament will have formats in scramble, foursome, and modified fourball. The overall purse is $4 million purse.

Dahmen has not had the best year on the course, but he posted five top-10 finishes in 30 starts. His best finish came at the World Wide Technology Championship last November, where he tied for third.

He gained much more notoriety for participating in Netflix's docuseries "Full Swing," but he was a fan favorite long before. Dahmen's relationship with his caddy, Geno Bonnalie, is something fans cannot get enough of. He also has his own cocktail with Irish Whiskey brand Bushmills.

Fans cannot forget about the 35-year-old's win on the PGA Tour either. Dahmen took home the 2021 Corales Puntacana in the Dominican Republic.

Vu, meanwhile, has three victories on the LPGA Tour this year, including two major triumphs at the Chevron Championship and AIG Women's Open.

Thus, Dahmen and Vu give the tournament its sixth team pairing.

They join Nelly Korda and Tony Finau, Jason Day and Lydia Ko, Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson, and Sahith Theegala and Rose Zhang.

Rickie Fowler was initially paired with Jessica Korda, but Lexi Thompson stepped in to take her place since Korda is pregnant and can not play.

Ten more pairings have yet to be announced for the event, but seeing so many male golfers tee it up with these ladies is fantastic.

Who will pair up next, and who will win the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational?

