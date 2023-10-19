Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala a part of ownership group for TGL San Francisco team

For the last ten years, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala brought the Golden State Warriors to new heights, winning four titles and cementing themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in the sport’s history.

Now, their attention turns to golf.

On Thursday, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL league announced its fifth team: TGL San Francisco, in which Curry, Thompson, and Iguodala will have a stake.

Former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry, who chairs Avenue Sports Group, is also a part of TGL San Francisco’s ownership.

Lasry and Curry will be the primary owners, while Thompson and Iguodala are listed as additional investors.

“Our ownership group is excited to become stewards of TGL San Francisco and to represent Northern California, which is the center of tech innovation and is a perfect location for a TGL team in this extraordinary new sports league,” Lasry said in a statement.

Welcome to the league! Our fifth team ownership group, led by Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund and @StephenCurry30, will represent San Francisco. @NBA stars @andre Iguodala and @KlayThompson are also part of the ownership group: https://t.co/YAh0L2BKSK pic.twitter.com/CDwYBbezL8 — TGL (@TGL) October 19, 2023

“As we move towards the launch of TGL’s inaugural season in January 2024, TGL San Francisco will be focused on developing an extraordinary team of talented players, and we are excited to have Andre and Klay as part of our amazing ownership group.”

Opening night for the indoor golf league is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.

TGL will air on ESPN and feature 24 players on six teams, with matches taking place at the newly constructed SoFi Center in South Florida.

“Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA Tour’s biggest superstars,” the PGA Tour said about its new endeavor.

The sixth and final TGL team will be announced at a later date, as will roster complexions, team branding, and the inaugural schedule.

