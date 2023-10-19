 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Thursday, October 19, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala a part of ownership group for TGL San Francisco team

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL league announced a new team from San Francisco, spearheaded by Golden State Warrior stars.

By Jack Milko
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry and Klay Thompson exchange high-fives during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

For the last ten years, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala brought the Golden State Warriors to new heights, winning four titles and cementing themselves as one of the greatest dynasties in the sport’s history.

Now, their attention turns to golf.

On Thursday, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL league announced its fifth team: TGL San Francisco, in which Curry, Thompson, and Iguodala will have a stake.

Former Milwaukee Bucks owner Marc Lasry, who chairs Avenue Sports Group, is also a part of TGL San Francisco’s ownership.

Lasry and Curry will be the primary owners, while Thompson and Iguodala are listed as additional investors.

“Our ownership group is excited to become stewards of TGL San Francisco and to represent Northern California, which is the center of tech innovation and is a perfect location for a TGL team in this extraordinary new sports league,” Lasry said in a statement.

“As we move towards the launch of TGL’s inaugural season in January 2024, TGL San Francisco will be focused on developing an extraordinary team of talented players, and we are excited to have Andre and Klay as part of our amazing ownership group.”

Opening night for the indoor golf league is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2024.

TGL will air on ESPN and feature 24 players on six teams, with matches taking place at the newly constructed SoFi Center in South Florida.

“Technology is a foundational element of TGL, offering fans a progressive, shorter format presentation of team golf, featuring some of the PGA Tour’s biggest superstars,” the PGA Tour said about its new endeavor.

The sixth and final TGL team will be announced at a later date, as will roster complexions, team branding, and the inaugural schedule.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.

