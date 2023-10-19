Re-picking Team USA, who would have defeated Team Europe at the Ryder Cup?

For a moment, let’s try and forget about the embarrassing loss that Team USA suffered at the hands of the Europeans at the Ryder Cup.

In this alternate universe, all 12 picks are captain picks, and you are in charge of them.

The ultimate goal is to beat Team Europe, who will have the same members on its team—for this rhetorical narrative.

What 12 guys would give the Americans the best chance to win overseas?

Here is the Ryder Cup team we would have put together if there were no rules involved:

Scottie Scheffler

Despite his putting woes, he is still one of the best players on tour, and we could pair him with an ideal putter for the first two days.

Max Homa

This rookie has been on his ‘A-game’ all year and is trustworthy enough to handle a foreign Ryder Cup.

Brooks Koepka

He won the PGA Championship, and his game fits Marco Simone Golf & Country Club nicely.

Keegan Bradley

As one of the best PGA Tour putters, he would be one of the first selections. His passion for the Ryder Cup and experience would be key, too.

Patrick Cantlay

He is a vital Ryder Cup member and a fantastic golfer in match-play situations.

Brian Harman

That Bulldog mentality is what Team USA needs in the Ryder Cup.

Justin Thomas

Regardless of what people think, the guy loves match play, and his grit is good for Team USA.

Cameron Young

Another rookie, but is someone who has the fiery passion to be successful.

Dustin Johnson

No, he did not play well in three of the four majors, but that 5-0-0 record at Whistling Straits in 2021 makes him appealing. He would be the only other LIV Golf guy on this team.

Xander Schauffele

When he gets going, it’s hard to stop him. A great teammate with experience as well.

Sahith Theegala

Before anyone says anything, he is a stud and the future of this sport. Let’s get him some experience. Theegala would work well with anyone on this team as a match-play partner.

Tiger Woods

The 15-time major champion is the ultimate guy who could rally the troops. With this young squad around him, the Cup would return to the States.

Who would you put on Team USA? What do you think the winning score would have been with this lineup?

