Ryder Cup: Who should Team USA pick to lead the Americans at Bethpage Black in 2025?

The Europeans have won another Ryder Cup on home soil.

They historically embarrassed Team USA on Friday, leading 6.5-to-1.5 after day one. That European lead proved too much, as victorious chants of ‘Olé, Olé, Olé’ serenaded the Italian hills by Sunday afternoon.

But with the 2023 Ryder Cup now in the rearview mirror, the attention shifts to 2025, when the competition returns to the United States, where Bethpage Black will host.

Some European Ryder Cuppers said they would love Luke Donald to return.

Victorious members of Team Europe chanted, ‘Two more years! Two more years!’ on numerous occasions after they clinched the cup.

If Donald does return, it would mark the first time since 1991, 1993, and 1995 that someone captained back-to-back Ryder Cups.

Scotland’s Bernard Gallacher led the Europeans three straight times then.

Of course, the last time the Americans won the Ryder Cup on European soil came in 1993.

But Gallacher redeemed himself at Oak Hill in 1995, when the Europeans stormed back on Sunday, thus turning Oak Hill into ‘Choke Hill’ for the Americans.

Nevertheless, it seems unlikely that U.S. Captain Zach Johnson will have the opportunity to redeem himself at Bethpage Black.

So, who should the Americans tab as their next captain?

I would select Tiger Woods, the greatest player of the 21st century and perhaps of all time. He won the 2002 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, so familiarity exists. He also has close ties with many of the American players.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.