John Daly supposedly flipping golf cart at Sanford International whips fans into a fury

John Daly allegedly had some issues during the Sanford International event last month that involved his golf cart.

A photo surfaced from PGA Tour Champions player Tom Gillis on his Twitter account that looked like Daly flipped his golf cart. The image had Daly’s caddie walking towards the turned-over cart and a crowd of people seemingly helping Daly.

There is no confirmation that the player is Daly, but it appears he could be the only feasible option.

Daly’s outfit from Friday’s round was similar to the one in the photo. The 57-year-old is known to use a golf cart for events on the Champions Tour.

He doesn’t steal the headlines often anymore, but here recently, the two-time major winner caught the media’s attention again.

From him recreating his iconic field goal video a few weeks back to this latest incident, Daly is keeping himself relevant.

Fans went wild with Gillis’ tweet, as the reactions are hilarious.

Players aren’t allowed to drink while playing tournament rounds, but Daly is notorious for enjoying a cold beverage. Maybe it was too many Diet Cokes?

Anyone give him a field sobriety test? — charlie alfonso (@Golfdrills) September 21, 2023

It looks like @EZGOvehicles can’t handle all the diet Coke’s — Mark Cunningham (@MACunninghamPGA) September 20, 2023

Anyone else notice this??? Does it really say 'Drive Safe?' pic.twitter.com/pI1MvwNyq3 — BrianCosgrove (@gator73082) September 20, 2023

The caddie bib saying ‘drive safe’ is truly the icing on the cake for this unfortunate but hilarious incident. It looks like the alleged Daly did not drive safely, and that golf cart was not prepared for his shenanigans.

Gillis posted this photo on Monday, and there is still no official word on whether it’s actually Daly or what happened for the cart to turn over. Regardless, it’s a funny situation that only Daly could find himself in at a golf tournament.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.