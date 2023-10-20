LIV Golf’s new trophy deal with on-brand luxury company points to future beyond 2023

LIV Golf will unveil a new trophy for the LIV Miami Team Championship as the PGA Tour’s rival golf league signed a new multi-year trophy deal with Asprey Friday.

This partnership goes hand in hand with the tour’s big-money brand. LIV Golf is all about the money, and this company seems like the ideal fit.

Asprey is based in London and makes luxury silverware, jewelry, timepieces and other goods.

“We look forward to building a fruitful partnership with a prestigious global brand that operates at the top of its field,” Monica Fee, LIV Golf Senior Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships said. “As we look to the future of LIV Golf with compelling tournaments featuring many of the world’s best golfers, the trophies will help commemorate and celebrate future player and team success.”

We are thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership as the Official Trophy Provider of LIV Golf.



Discover more about Asprey trophies here: https://t.co/9Byn6LDdlg#LIVGolf @livgolf_league https://t.co/N7PC7bZNZT — Asprey (@AspreyLondon) October 20, 2023

Asprey has designed and supplied trophies to The Premier League, Wimbledon Championships, Formula 1, FIFA, Epsom Derby Stakes, The Jump Jockey and Gallagher Rugby Premiership through the last few decades.

“We are pleased to be the Official Trophy Provider of LIV Golf, a bold league showcasing teamwork and championship competition around the globe,” Asprey Chairman John Rigas said in the press release. “There is a mutual commitment to innovation and excellence that unites our brands, and we will present unique and exceptional trophies that celebrate the splendid sport of golf.”

On June 6th, the groundbreaking deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) put the existence of LIV beyond this year into question.

However, recent developments and comments from LIV CEO Greg Norman, as well as many others, seem to point to LIV surviving well into the future.

This deal with Asprey only furthers that argument.

Talor Gooch, the individual winner of LIV this year, will also receive a specially designed trophy this week in Miami.

