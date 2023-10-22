Collin Morikawa's ‘incredible’ 6th PGA Tour win at ZOZO Championship sparks confidence for 2024

Collin Morikawa went off Sunday in Tokyo at the ZOZO Championship.

A bogey-free final round 63 helped him erase the two-stroke deficit on Sunday and earn his sixth PGA Tour title by six shots. He snapped his 27-month drought in stunning fashion. He may be a multiple major winner, but this victory meant something.

“It was incredible. Every win’s so different, and every experience, whether it’s winning or losing, you learn a lot, but this one just meant the world,” Morikawa said.

The 2021 Open Champion went 64-73-66-63 on the week.

No matter the adversity, he was able to overcome it. This season saw sparks of greatness from him, but Morikawa never let it deter him.

“Having this two-year drought, struggling at times, not really contending, to do what I did through this entire week, Thursday, Friday, and then how I started my round yesterday with a double bogey — that’s the golf I miss playing,” Morikawa said. “To see that and to see it again, it’s very exciting to close out this year and head into next year.”

He went out in 30 on Sunday with birdies on the 3rd, 6th, 8th and 9th holes set the tone for his day. For the first time in a long time, Morikawa’s putter got hot and came at the right moment.

The two-time major winner came home in 33 shots, grinding out pars left and right. He pulled away with three birdies on the back nine to claim another title.

Morikawa previously showed some love for his heritage, pledging money for the Maui fires. Now, he has won in a place that is also special to him. Morikawa is half Japanese, which helps make his win mean so much more.

“There’s a few tournaments that are highlighted on my schedule, whether it’s L.A., Tiger’s event at the Genesis, or this one,” Morikawa said. “When you have something to look back on, right? Being half Japanese and looking back at that and just being able to connect with the people out here means the world.”

“When you’re able to just kind of touch on that little aspect a little bit more, sometimes it pulls a little bit more out of you.”

He felt that love despite being born in America.

“You have to remember to stay present.”



“I knew at the beginning of the week that the fans out here are rooting for the Japanese players, but I like to count myself as a part Japanese player, so I felt the love. The fans have been incredible, and I look forward to coming back many, many more times.”

This win is also his first as a married man.

Katherin Zhu has been his rock for a long time, and it showed as he made it a point to mention her after his runaway victory.

“She’s been there rooting me on by my side. She doesn’t need to give me a little boost of confidence, but she does,” Morikawa said. “Every day, I have someone that believes in me not because I play golf and I might be able to win, but because of who I am. She means the world to me, and I’m very lucky to have her day in and day out, no matter what our lives would be like.”

The last time Morikawa won was in 2021 at the Open Championship when he took home the Claret Jug at Royal St. George’s in England. This victory was a long time coming for him.

Last year, the win at the ZOZO Championship kicked off a monumental year for Keegan Bradley, and it just might for the former UCLA Bear.

