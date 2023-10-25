Lakers’ Austin Reaves details epic 441-yard drive, excelling in more than just basketball

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Austin Reaves struggled in his team’s season-opening loss to the Denver Nuggets, scoring just 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting.

But in a video released by the PGA Tour, Reaves revealed that he does not struggle to hit a golf ball.

He admitted to being a scratch golfer and hitting a drive that could contend in the World’s Longest Drive competition.

The former Oklahoma Sooner has even shot a sub-70 round too—a feat that most amateurs will never accomplish.

441-yard longest drive

️‍♂️ Scratch golfer

68 career-low round



“I hit one day; it was a par 5. [The] wind was at my back, downhill. I hit it 441 [yards],” Reaves said about his longest drive ever.

He then revealed that he brings his clubs everywhere, smiling when doing so.

Reaves also feels that he could take on and beat Steph Curry, who boasts a +1.4 handicap index.

Of course, Curry won the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe this past July. He even made a hole-in-one during Saturday’s round, which immediately went viral.

Nevertheless, a matchup featuring Reaves and Curry on the course would be must-watch television, similar to whenever the Lakers play the Warriors.

But the Lakers star and his team are still reminiscing about Tuesday night’s loss, in which the Nuggets defeated Los Angeles 119-107.

“They played a good game,” Reaves said after the game. “Obviously, there are a lot of things we need to work on offensively and defensively, but we did some good stuff tonight. We will go back, watch film, and get better from it.”

The Nuggets seem to own the Lakers as of late, as Denver swept Los Angeles in the 2023 Western Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals.

Denver then defeated the Miami Heat in five games to win its first championship in franchise history.

Nikola Jokic won the 2023 NBA Finals MVP and then led all scorers with 29 points in his team’s season-opening win on Tuesday. Jokic also had 11 rebounds and 10 assists, thus becoming the first player to record a triple-double during the 2023-24 NBA season.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 21 points in the loss, but he also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.

Reaves, coming off a breakout season, snagged eight boards and recorded four assists in the loss.

But for the Lakers to get back to their winning ways, Reaves will likely have to put the clubs aside for a little bit and focus on helping his team get back in the win column.

Reaves and the Lakers host Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the Phoenix Suns in their next game on Thursday at 10:00 p.m. on TNT.

