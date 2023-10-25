2027 Ryder Cup venue in Ireland has Rory McIlroy dropping ‘perfection’ vibes

Team Europe dominated the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, but it’s already time to start daydreaming about the future venues of this iconic team event.

In 2025, the biennual event will be in New York at Bethpage Black, but the next time it’s on foreign soil, the Ryder Cup will return to Ireland. They will play at The Golf Course at Adare Manor, and that has veterans like Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy drooling.

“The golf course is absolutely incredible,” McIlroy said in a Ryder Cup interview. “To have a course presented like this is phenomenal. It’s parkland perfection.”

Adare Manor gives off the most Irish vibes. It’s a gem that Tom Fazio redesigned. He paid homage to its storied past, keeping those age-old trees that line the fairways and the River Maigue that crosses the course.

There are just 41 bunkers in the remodel, fewer than Fazio typically includes, but it’ll still give players quite the challenge as the Irish weather is unpredictable.

It opened in 1995 and has hosted the 2007 and 2008 Irish Open on the European Tour.

“It’s second to none. A fantastic design, fantastic development, with the hotel and clubhouse. There’s nothing better,” Harrington said.

The European players are excited about the chance to take on this venue. It won’t be the first time Ireland hosted the Ryder Cup.

The 2006 Ryder Cup was held at The K Club of Straffan in County Kildare, Ireland.

Ready to deliver @TheAdareManor team got a taste of what is to come when the Ryder Cup is staged in its Centenary year in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/AQahTWmNZo — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) October 25, 2023

Team Europe demolished Team USA in the rain 18.5 to 9.5 that year. Northern Ireland’s own Darren Clarke played despite losing his wife to cancer earlier that year. Lee Westwood was a captain’s pick who went 3-0-2. Sweden’s Henrik Stenson made the birdie putt on the 15th hole to get the 14th point over Vaughn Taylor to secure the trophy.

Harrington was also on that European team, though he was not the reason they won. He went 0-4-1 that year, contributing just a half point.

From castles and the Irish aura, the 2027 Ryder Cup will feature picturesque beauty and a course that will challenge the world's best players.

