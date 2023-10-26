What Annika Sorenstam’s Augusta National membership could mean for women’s golf

Annika Sorenstam has been admitted to the most exclusive club in all of golf, opening so many doors for the future of women in the sport.

Various reports state she has been fitted for a green jacket and is officially an Augusta National Golf Club member, per ESPN.

Memberships in this historic club are usually kept private, and the actual list of members is unknown. Some rumors suggest that the number is around 300, including some of the wealthiest and most powerful people on the globe.

Augusta National turns away from mysogynistic ways

For the longest time, golf was known primarily as a man’s sport — a white man’s sport at that. But times have changed, with more women and minorities playing the world’s greatest game.

In 2012, Augusta National finally began allowing women to hold memberships. Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and South Carolina financier Darla Moore were the first to join when former national chairman Billy Payne welcomed them.

There are now seven confirmed women with memberships.

However, something is missing among the previous six women. None of them are LPGA or professional golfers.

Sorenstam became the first actual LPGA golfer to hold a membership.

This admittance to one of the most exclusive clubs is a win for women's golf. Finally, the men in Augusta have let a female golf powerhouse to join them.

The club holds the annual Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship before the Masters each year. They may call it the Augusta National Women’s Am, but the ladies get just one day on the actual course.

The best amateur women play 36 holes at Champions Retreat Golf Club and, if they're lucky enough to make the cut, 18 holes at Augusta National for the final round.

It’s a start, but not good enough.

Female golfers deserve the right to play at Augusta National.

It isn’t just an all-male club anymore and women are clearly talented enough to take on the challenge.

Getting Sorenstam in the door is the next step in allowing women that opportunity.

It's 2023, and for crying out loud, there is no reason not to let women play on this gorgeous golf course.

The PGA and LPGA Tours will see the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in December, a new mixed event, where 16 teams of men and women will battle it out for millions.

Why not bring women to one of the most iconic courses in the world?

Sorenstam is a trailblazer. She is a part of the movement growing the women’s game.

In 2003, she became one of the few women to ever play a PGA Tour event with the men. The 10-time major champion and 72-time LPGA winner is also one of the first tee starters at the Augusta Women's Amateur.

Now, she is in the clubhouse with her own green jacket.

Imagine the possibilities that this could bring women in golf. A female's Masters championship? That scenario is likely years away, but Sorenstam has opened the door to possibilities. If anyone could get those men to give it a shot, it's her.

She has already transformed this sport for girls and women all over, but this could be one of the most iconic moments in the history of women's golf. It's time to make that happen and let professional females play Augusta National once and for all.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through.