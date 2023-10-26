Augusta National: Michelle Wie West among LPGA stars worthy of hallowed membership

The news of Annika Sorenstam's Augusta National membership has the golf world buzzing. She became the seventh confirmed female to hold this hallowed honor.

However, the 10-time major winner was the first LPGA star to receive a green jacket. None of the previous six were directly affiliated with the women’s game.

With Sorenstam kicking down Augusta National’s door, it got us wondering who should be next.

Thinking about the countless LPGA stars who should be members of Augusta National, here are four worthy of this honor.

Michelle Wie West

Glass Breaker

Golf Icon

Solheim Cup Star

Mother

Major Champion



Thank you for all of the memories, Michelle Wie West.



Wie West is an easy choice because when people think of women's golf, her name is one of the first that comes to mind.

Nancy Lopez

Lopez is another influential lady who deserves her own green jacket. The 48-time LPGA winner was the first notable Latina golfer and paved the way for many to follow in her footsteps.

Julie Inkster

Another big name in the LPGA realm is Juli Inkster. From helping the Americans win the Solheim Cup as a captain to her seven major titles and 31 LPGA wins, she is a staple to this sport. Not to mention, Inskter is influential in giving back to golf.

Lexi Thompson

Thompson is still active on the LPGA and just made history on the PGA Tour by playing in the Shriners Children's Open. Another player who is one of the most recognizable names in golf, she's an easy choice for membership.

Some honorable mentions are Lydia Ko, Danielle Kang, Inbee Park and I’ll even put Paige Spiranac on this list for helping bring further awareness to the women’s game.

