Bryson DeChambeau uses hefty LIV Golf check to launch Topgolf-style ‘UnderPar Life’ venue

It’s Bryson DeChambeau’s world, and we’re just living in it.

His move to LIV Golf finally gave him the funds to make some of his biggest ideas come to life.

The Crusher GC captain helped to win the Team Championship in Miami last weekend, making his fat wallet a little plumper.

Some of that money has already been put to use. DeChambeau joined an investment group launching a Topgolf-style venue called ‘UnderPar Life,’ per Front Office Sports. The facility will be in Westworth Village, a suburb of Fort Worth, TX at the municipal Hawks Creek Golf Course.

DeChambeau acknowledged that golf is an expensive sport, making it difficult for everyone to enjoy.

'UnderPar Life' will include:

• Two stories, 42 hitting bays

• 500-yd driving range

• Tour-level short game area

• Instructional academy

• Fitness center

• Three bars

• Celebrity chef-led kitchen

“It’s an unusually high barrier to experience the joy of golf,” DeChambeau said. “Our initiatives are geared toward making golf more affordable, approachable, and enjoyable for everyone. Partnering with municipally owned golf courses removes significant financial obstacles and allows us to grow the community of golfers.”

The plan is to break ground on this new venue before the end of 2023, and it’s expected to be completed in 12 to 18 months after that.

‘UnderPar Life’ isn’t like your typical TopGolf setup. While it will have bays and a range to hit balls into, it’ll be something aspiring professional players can utilize.

The structure will be two stories high and around 16,000 square feet. There will be 42 hitting bays, each with a Trackman unit, and the range will be 500 yards long. The former U.S. Open champion also included a golf instruction academy, a fitness center and a “Tour-level” short game practice area.

There will be three bars and a food menu crafted by a Texas celebrity chef, Christian Lehrmann, as well.

DeChambeau is also trying to get a club manufacturer to supply the clubs to offer better course-quality equipment.

He isn’t the first pro golfer to dabble in golf entertainment. Tiger Woods has two business ventures in this realm as he co-owns PopStroke, a mini golf experience, and T-Squared, a golf simulator bar. Rory McIlroy is also invested in Puttery, a mini golf chain.

The money that DeChambeau is making with LIV Golf could allow him to take this kind of venture to another level.

Growing the game is the mindset that most people in the golf world want. That perspective is why it’s admirable that Dechambeau is gearing towards making his ‘UnderPar Life’ venture more affordable, giving players of all handicaps an opportunity to experience the sport he loves.

