Korn Ferry Tour suspends 2 players for gambling on PGA Tour events, violate Integrity Program

Two players on the Korn Ferry Tour have been suspended for gambling on PGA Tour events, the tour announced Friday.

Vince India and Jake Staiano placed bets on PGA Tour tournaments, per the release. Neither player put a wager on a tournament in which they were competing.

PGA TOUR statement regarding Korn Ferry Tour members Vince India and Jake Staiano

The 34-year-old India has been suspended for six months, meaning he cannot participate in any PGA Tour-sanctioned events until Mar. 17, 2024. The suspension is retroactively enforced from Sept. 18, 2023.

India struggled throughout the 2023 Korn Ferry season, missing 11 cuts. He earned just $60,992 in the 22 events he played in. He also withdrew from the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper in mid-July.

India’s best finish this season was a tie for 21st, which happened twice: at the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay and the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank.

Meanwhile, Staiano, who is 26 years old, has been suspended for three months. Similarly, his suspension began on Sept. 11, 2023, and will continue through Dec. 11, 2023.

Staiano also struggled this year, playing just eight events on the Korn Ferry Tour while making only three cuts. He took home $21,210 in 2023. The former Colorado State Ram’s best finish came at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he tied for 19th.

The PGA Tour also announced that it will not comment further on this matter.

