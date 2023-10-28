6 of the easiest PGA Tour, golf-inspired Halloween costumes

Halloween is finally here, and there is always someone who isn’t prepared with a costume.

Most golfers have a costume just waiting for them in their closets, and if they’re an avid golfer, the options are almost limitless.

Every year there are memorable moments on the PGA Tour, which means there are plenty of costume options to pull from — viral moments like Michael Block’s hole-in-one at the PGA Championship to Tom Kim falling in the marsh mud are two of the more recent ones.

Don’t forget about the countless iconic outfits Viktor Hovland always rocks.

You could even play off the emergence of LIV from the last couple years.

So many things could be made into easy Halloween costumes that most golf fans would understand immediately. Thinking outside the box is the key to a good Halloween costume, and golf gives people plenty of ideas.

It’s all about roping in your audience immediately or at least making the costume a conversation piece.

Here are six costume ideas that anyone who loves golf could pull off this Halloween.

The Classic Tiger Woods

Those who love Tiger Woods and have all his clothes can easily be him for Halloween. Put on the red mock neck polo, some black pants, and if you want to embody 2023 Woods, wear black Footjoys. Don’t forget the TW hat, either.

Maybe carry a Scotty Cameron putter around or a pet Tiger to get the point across, but anyone who has any golf knowledge will know a Big Cat costume when they see it.

The Masters Champ and Caddie

A simple option for a couple is one could be the Masters champ while the other is their caddie. All one needs is a green blazer with golf clothes under it. Don’t forget the Masters hat.

For the caddie, buy a cheap white jumpsuit and paint your name on the back. Wear your best walking sneakers. A golf or Masters hat is needed here, too. But it’s simple and one of the most iconic looks in golf.

Golf fans know what that white jumpsuit and green jacket mean.

Paige Spiranac

I’m wearing a collar so it’s okay to wear on the golf course right? Click the link for more ⛳️-https://t.co/VMs5u0K3kv pic.twitter.com/7b4j7jeHnT — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) May 23, 2023

For the golfer who wants to show a little skin this Halloween, go for a Paige Spiranac moment. Wear a short skirt and low-cut shirt or your best athleisure attire. Maybe grab a blonde wig or style it as she does. Put the makeup on and carry around a club.

People should recognize the look. After all, Spiranac is the world’s largest golf influencer with more followers than Tiger herself.

Not to mention, it’s an easy costume.

PGA Championship Michael Block edition

UNBELIEVABLE!



MICHAEL BLOCK JUST DUNKED A HOLE-IN-ONE! pic.twitter.com/Qin8FYXFQV — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 21, 2023

Block was one of the biggest storylines at the PGA Championship. He took over the tournament and stole the golf world’s hearts.

From making the cut to finishing inside the Top 15 to earn entry into the 2024 PGA at Valhalla, the club pro provided iconic moments this season.

To dress up like him, wear some Nike golf gear, one of those RAW hats and some Jordan golf shoes. Now, here is the creative part. Block played with Rory McIlroy during the weekend at Oak Hill and, after the PGA Championship, made some interesting comments.

Make a sign that says, “If I had Rory McIlroy’s swing off the tee, I’d be one of the best players in the world.”

People who know will get it immediately and find it hilarious.

Tom Kim’s pants-gate

Tom Kim ended up taking a mud bath while looking for his golf ball pic.twitter.com/DbgQq32M6z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 19, 2023

Michael Block was the only viral sensation from the 2023 PGA Championship. Tom Kim fell in the mud and had to ditch his pants right on the course. It was amazing television and not something a golf fan is soon to forget.

To recreate this look, you can take a pair of old pants and roll them up and spray paint them brown. Maybe some body paint to make yourself look muddy would elevate the look.

This costume could be tricky to recreate, but if someone is committed, it’ll be epic.

Patrick Cantlay and Team USA’s Ryder Cup hat-gate

Patrick Cantlay pretending to tip his hat to the crowd is an instant classic. pic.twitter.com/GuNd9m01vC — Alex Myers (@AlexMyers3) September 30, 2023

For those who bought the Ryder Cup swag from Ralph Lauren, this one is for you.

Patrick Cantaly went hatless at the Ryder Cup in Rome, and it sparked rumors about him protesting not getting paid. That gossip also suggested the Team USA locker room was strained.

While he and Team USA denied those allegations, it did give golf fans another memorable moment. Cantlay ditched the hat and would pretend to tip his cap to the fans after making putts. Justin Thomas did this as well.

It was a moment everyone will remember despite Team USA getting embarrassed by the Europeans.

To dress up as Cantlay or any from Team USA, make sure you have a good golf head tan or are willing to put some white powder on your forehead. Wear the Red, White and Blue or the Ralph Lauren merch from the Ryder Cup and ditch the hat. “Tip your cap” toward people and carry the putter around.

It could be challenging for some people, but those who woke up early for the Ryder Cup will 100% get it.

