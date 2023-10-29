Rose Zhang ‘yipping it,’ falls just short at LPGA Maybank Championship

Rose Zhang entered Sunday’s final round of the LPGA Maybank Championship with sights set on her second career win. Three straight rounds in the 60s had her atop the leaderboard, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Zhang faltered a bit on Sunday, carding a 1-under 71 to finish the tournament 19-under in a tie for third. That was two shots shy of Celine Boutier, who won in a wild 9-hole playoff against Attaya Thitikul.

Despite her struggles Sunday, Zhang kept the right mindset after her round.

“I felt like it was a really incredible week for me. It’s been a while since I’ve been in contention, in the top 10, and I just feel really lucky to be in that position,” she said.

“I still have lots to learn, lots to improve on, but I feel like it’s all up from here.”

It's a T3️⃣ finish for at the #MaybankChampionship as she finishes on -1️⃣9️⃣ and 2️⃣ shots behind Boutier and Thitikul who head into a playoff for the title.



Shame not to get the win but a great week overall



October 29, 2023

The rookie phenom had a hot start, birdieing two of her first four holes. But she found herself out of position a number of times throughout the rest of the round, and failed to make crucial par putts.

“I realized what’s been working for me, what I have to work on. Short game definitely much needed practice. Almost felt like I was yipping it out there,” said Zhang.

Nevertheless, it was another strong performance from the 20-year-old who previously became the first woman to win their LPGA debut since Beverly Hanson in 1954.

She has two tournaments left in her rookie season, with a trip to Japan for the Toto Classic on tap next week.