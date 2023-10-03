Phil Mickelson’s reaction to Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf trolling pic goes viral

Brooks Koepka has long had a funny, yet cheeky sense of humor.

Phil Mickelson does too.

So, after the Ryder Cup concluded on Sunday evening, which resulted in a 16.5-to-11.5 European victory, Koepka had some fun on Instagram and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

I make money moves pic.twitter.com/yAZvByXFjQ — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) October 1, 2023

“I make money moves,” the caption read in his post.

A picture featuring Koepka, joined by Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Sam Burns, and Xander Schauffele, was then included below.

Koepka donned a Nike sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a pair of Jordan sneakers, while the four other PGA Tour stars wore ‘Smash GC’ shirts.

Smash GC is the LIV Golf team that Koepka captains and is a part of, thus insinuating that these four players have joined his squad.

Mickelson then quote-tweeted the post and used the big-eyed emoji to express what everyone else was thinking.

Koepka’s post received nearly eight million views, while Mickelson’s re-tweet garnered 2.2 million viewers.

It is quite hilarious, considering the Europeans ‘smashed’ the Americans at Marco Simone.

Schauffele, Burns, Fowler, and Koepka combined to score 3.5 points in the losing effort for Team USA.

Homa, meanwhile, posted 3.5 points himself, thus proving to be the most valuable player for the Americans.

He was also the only American to play in all five matches, with his only loss coming to Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg in Friday morning foursomes.

Koepka, of course, was the only LIV golfer playing in the competition.

Nevertheless, Koepka and Mickelson’s posts garnered terrific responses:

Gutted for Wolff to lose his spot! And Chase, he’s been so good this season. — Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) October 1, 2023

All time gee up! — Luke Elvy (@Luke_Elvy) October 1, 2023

Did ZJ ground you guys for taking this? — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) October 1, 2023

A real leader brings both sides together! @SmashGC — Luckiest Golfers On Earth (@luckiestgolfer) October 2, 2023

