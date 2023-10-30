John Daly and son looking for another crown, join Justin Thomas in 2023 PNC Championship field

The 2023 PNC Championship has a number of former title holders committed to the annual event.

John Daly, Vijay Singh and Justin Thomas, the three previous champions, have all committed to play Dec. 14-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

There are currently six past champions in the field, including the three above and 2016 winner David Duval, 2013 winner Stewart Cink and four-time winner Bernhard Langer.

Daly will play with his son John Daly II, Thomas will play with his dad Mike and Singh will look to defend the title with his son Qass.

Team Singh ✅ Defending Champs Committed. pic.twitter.com/arhMGMcLWN — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) October 30, 2023

The Singh’s won last year on their 16th attempt. They shot a 16-under 59 for the second round to post a 26-under. The Singh’s beat the Daly’s by two strokes, who were trying to defend their title from 2021.

It was the first time in PNC Championship history for a team to post two sub-60 rounds, per the tournament’s website.

“This tournament is so special to us, and it is such an important week for our family every year,” Singh said in a press release. “We love everything about the tournament, from playing amongst so many legends of the game to getting to know their kids, to just spending quality time with my son as we enjoy this unique inside the ropes experience together.”

Team Daly took home the 2021 title with a 27-under final score, beating Tiger and Charlie Woods by two strokes.

Unfinished business? Consider it handled. Team Daly is returning for the 2023 PNC Championship! https://t.co/UZrF9VMFSc pic.twitter.com/tYxUNvcMjl — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) October 30, 2023

The Thomas duo won in 2020 with a 24-under score, defeating Team Singh by one shot.

This event is something these players look forward to every year.

“Sharing the PNC Championship experience with my dad and family is the perfect way to finish my year on a high note,” Thomas said. “My dad has been such an important part of all aspects of my golf journey — he introduced me to golf, he’s coached me and mentored me throughout my career.”

“I feel so lucky that we now have this unique opportunity to compete together as teammates alongside so many golfing icons each year. This will be our fourth PNC Championship playing together, and we look forward to many more!”

Team Woods hasn’t committed to the event yet, but they are expected to as they’ve played the last three years. Woods was seen playing alongside Charlie at Pebble Beach ahead of his TW Invitational tournament, so that could be a good sign.

More recently, it hasn’t just been fathers and sons, but fathers and daughters — even mothers and sons too. LPGA legend, and new Augusta National member Annika Sorenstam and her son made their debut in 2022.

Nelly Korda and her father, Petr, made their debut in 2022 as well. It’s uncertain if they’ll play this year.

There is still time before the event, and there are a lot of names out there that could still commit to the 2023 event. For now, they’re already off to a hot start with the names committed.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.