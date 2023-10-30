2025 Arnold Palmer Cup finds new philanthropic partnership at Congaree Golf Club

The 29th Arnold Palmer Cup will have a new home as they will play the June 5-6 event at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C.

This announcement marks a new beginning and partnership for the event that began in 1997. The Arnold & Winne Palmer Foundation and the Congaree Foundation will begin a new partnership together.

Both foundations are leading philanthropic organizations in golf, dedicated to growing the sport at the amateur and collegiate levels.

"My parents dedicated their lives to empowering youth," Amy Palmer Saunders said. "The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation is proud to partner with Congaree Foundation, which shares their values and mission to create opportunities for the next generation, leading to a better game and a better world for us all."

The Arnold Palmer Cup is a Ryder Cup-style tournament featuring the top men's and women's collegiate golfers.

Team U.S. will take on an International Team where both squads will feature 12 men and 12 women.

Prior tournaments of the Arnold Palmer Cup have been played at some of the most iconic courses in the world, including The Old Course, Baltusrol and Cherry Hills.

125 Arnold Palmer Cup alums have gone on to claim 310 victories, including major winners John Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Lilia Vu.

The Arnold & Winnie Palmer Foundation will support Congaree Foundationa's philanthropic efforts, including the Congaree Global Golf Initiative, where they will be a nominating partner for the program to identify future participants.

They will also donate a $100,000 scholarship for graduates of CGGI who are entering a four-year university to play golf or study a golf-related field.

Congaree has hosted big-time events in the past including the 2021 Palmetto Championship and the 2022 CJ Cup, where Rory McIlroy defeated Kirt Kitayama by one stroke.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation's Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.