After a week-long hiatus, the PGA Tour heads to Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico for the World Wide Technology Championship.

This tournament was previously staged at Club de Golf El Camaleon in Mayakoba, 30 minutes south of Cancún, Mexico.

But since LIV Golf staged an event at the Mayakoba course in February, the PGA Tour decided to head west—to a course designed by Tiger Woods: El Cardonal at Diamante

El Cardonal was the first course completed by Woods’ TGR design firm, so it is a special one for the 15-time major champion. This week will also mark the first time a PGA Tour event is staged on a Woods layout.

The course sits on the Southern tip of Baja California Sur and is longer than most Tour stops. Given the course’s proximity to the ocean, the weather and the length will likely challenge some of the world’s best players.

Nevertheless, it surely will entertain golf fans everywhere.

World Wide Technology Championship Information:

Where: El Cardonal at Diamante (Par 72, 7,452-yards)

When: Nov. 2-5

Purse: $8.2 million ($1,476,000 1st place)

Defending Champ: Russell Henley

How to Watch the World Wide Technology Championship:

Fans can tune into the action this week on Golf Channel.

The network will air three-hour telecasts during all four rounds. Since El Cardonal at Diamante lies three hours behind the Eastern Time Zone, it will draw some similarities to tournaments held on the West Coast.

But with Daylight Savings ending in the United States on Sunday, coverage moves up an hour for the final round. Therefore, Baja California Sur will fall two hours behind the Eastern Time Zone when the final day of play begins. Cabo San Lucas does not observe Daylight Savings, as most of Mexico abolished that practice in 2022.

Furthermore, tournament organizers have to consider the possibility of a playoff, another reason play is moved up on Sunday.

Alas, here is the full schedule for network coverage:

Thursday, Nov. 2: 4:30-7:30 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Friday, Nov. 3: 4:30-7:30 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Saturday, Nov. 4: 4:30-7:30 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Sunday, Nov. 5: 3-6 p.m. EST (Golf Channel)

How to Stream the World Wide Technology Championship:

The World Wide Technology Championship can be streamed on Peacock throughout all four days of competition.

Coverage can be streamed on Peacock here.

World Wide Technology Championship Preview

Ryder Cup sensation Ludvig Åberg, Cameron Young, Lucas Glover, and recent Fortinet Championship winner Sahith Theegala highlight the field this week at El Cardonal at Diamante.

PGA club pro Michael Block will also appear in Mexico as the ‘Block Party’ continues from the PGA Championship. Block won over the golf world with his incredible story and play at Oak Hill.

As for Åberg, his last two finishes on the PGA Tour perhaps foreshadow what is to come.

He tied for second after making the five-way playoff at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. A week later, the young Swede, currently 58th in the world, tied for 13th at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Meanwhile, Maverick McNealy is back from a long absence due to a shoulder injury. He last teed it up in June when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open. McNealy had to shut things down due to a torn anterior sternoclavicular ligament that he suffered in February.

Defending champion Russell Henley is also returning for the event and hopes to go back-to-back. Henley’s win last year marked the fourth victory of his career.

With the World Wide Technology Championship serving as the third-to-last event of the FedEx Cup Fall, the race for additional playing opportunities in 2024 is tightening up. The top-10 finishers in the FedEx Cup Fall—those players ranked 51st to 60th in the standings—receive invitations to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational, the first two signature events a part of the revamped 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

Fall golf is in full force down in Mexico, and on this course, it is anyone’s game.

Tee Times and Featured Groups for World Wide Technology Championship:

Will be updated when announced.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and on Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.