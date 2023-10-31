Viral video of couple fornicating in St. Andrews Road Hole bunker draws Happy Gilmore vibes

The 17th hole on the Old Course at St. Andrews, known as the ‘Road Hole,’ is regarded as one of the most challenging holes in the world.

It has also produced some of the greatest moments in golf history.

In 1984, Seve Ballesteros made a remarkable par-save that helped him win the Claret Jug.

Almost thirty years later, Cameron Smith did the same, hitting his third shot around the Road Hole bunker to save par en route to winning the 150th Open Championship.

The Road Hole bunker, perhaps the most famous sand trap in the world, has seen plenty of activity over the years. It is nearly impossible to get out of, let alone get up and down, thus causing anguish, anger, and sometimes, an irritated smirk.

But this week, the sand trap that guards the 17th green experienced something that it likely never has before.

Check out the video below, originally posted to Zire Golf on Instagram:

Whether this happy couple vacationed at the Old Course Hotel adjacent to the 17th hole at St. Andrews is unknown.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

“Saw two naked bikers having sex in the bunker on 17! How am I supposed to CHIP with that going on, Doug.” — Michael Alec (@Money_Fanziel) October 30, 2023

Did they rake? — Morgan Fahey (@MorganFahey15) October 30, 2023

And that’s how I met your mother — CAM SMITH LEGION (@CamSmithLegion) October 30, 2023

@ShooterMcGavin_ how I am I supposed to chip with that going on, huh Doug?! — Devon Graham (@hdgraham4) October 30, 2023

This video immediately reminded golf fans of the scene from the movie Happy Gilmore, when Shooter McGavin—played by Christopher McDonald—became incensed with the behavior occurring on the course during a professional tournament.

“This man is destroying golf!” McGavin said of Happy Gilmore, who brought a rather diverse audience to golf in the movie.

“I saw two big fat naked bikers, in the woods off seventeen having s**. How am I supposed to chip with that going on!?”

Undoubtedly, nobody could have played from the Road Hole bunker with that going on. But at least this incident occurred at dusk, not altering or slowing down play.

At any rate, let’s hope the happy couple raked the famous sand trap and cleaned it up for play for the following day.

