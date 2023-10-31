Max Homa hilariously trolls golf media via USC-Cal protest, prompts wide-ranging reactions

Last Saturday, before the USC-California college football game, a protest took place on the 50-yard line.

The protest delayed the game and was allegedly over UC Berkley professor Ivonne del Valle's suspension, who is accused of stalking and harassing another professor, per KCRA television in Sacramento, California. After eight minutes, security personnel handcuffed those who sat on the 50-yard line and led them away from the stadium.

Consequently, PGA Tour star Max Homa, a former Cal-Berkley golfer, took to social media to throw a harmless dig at the golf media.

“I notice they aren’t wearing hats. Hmmmm,” he wrote.

I notice they aren’t wearing hats. Hmmmm https://t.co/voKA9A5i7v — max homa (@Maxhoma) October 28, 2023

This joke stems directly from the Ryder Cup, where golf media sparked rumors about the reasons behind Patrick Cantlay’s refusal to wear a hat. Supposedly, Cantlay took issue with the PGA of America’s compensation policy as it pertained to the biennial competition.

Yet, Team USA and Cantlay denied those accusations, but it did not stop European fans from trolling them.

Thus, Homa, who had a terrific performance in Rome, had the perfect chance to make fun of golf media for the ‘Hat-Gate’ situation, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

With that said, some fans did not respond too kindly to Homa’s humor as many reactions to his post ended up being jokes about him.

Maybe if you all wore hats you would’ve brought some hardware home — drone (@dronerogan) October 28, 2023

Proof only losers don’t wear hats. — Noall (@noall) October 29, 2023

Are they protesting Zach Johnson's captaincy — Colreb01 (@colreb01) October 28, 2023

They weren’t getting paid to so it didn’t make the protest cut — Jake Ferry (@JakeFerryTV) October 28, 2023

The hats wouldn't fit. Simple as that — Colonel Angus (@franktoakley) October 28, 2023

The golf fans clearly enjoyed making fun of Homa and the rest of Team USA.

It was a good quip from Homa, but it only caused people to tarnish the American Ryder Cup team more.

Did Homa’s joke backfire on him, or does it make it that much better?

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.