Fall golf can finally take over as the Ryder Cup is in the rearview. This week, the PGA Tour is in Jackson, Mississippi, for the Sanderson Farms Championship.

It's the second PGA Tour Fall Series event as players continue to fight for 2024 status.

Sanderson Farms Championship Information

Where: The Country Club of Jackson (par 72, 7461-yards)

When: Oct. 5-8th

Purse: $8.2 million ($1,476,000 1st place)

Defending Champ: Mackenzie Hughes

Sanderson Farms Championship Preview

Another PGA Tour Fall series is here, and it has drawn in some strong names. These players are fighting for one of the 125 full-status spots in 2024. Those who finish between 51 and 60 in the fall will qualify for two Signature events: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Headlining the field this week is Emiliano Grillo, who ranks No. 35 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He is also the only player to qualify for the Tour Championship that chose to play. Last year, Grillo finished T5 at this event and won the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Joining him is Ludvig Aberg, who is coming off a solid rookie Ryder Cup finish. He helped lead the Europeans to a 16.5-11.5 victory over the United States. Aberg posted a 2-2-0 record, securing two points for Team Europe, including a historic 9 & 7 win with Viktor Hovland in foursomes over Brooks Koepka and Scottie Scheffler.

The Swedish golfer is in prime form, eying his first PGA Tour victory. He has made six of seven cuts thus far.

Defending champion Mackenzie Hughes is also in the field. He defeated Sepp Straka last year in a playoff to win his second PGA Tour event. Hughes could become the first to win this event in back-to-back years. He played in the first fall event, the Fortinet Championship, where he finished T52.

This event will be a prime opportunity for someone to earn FedEx Cup points and potentially full-time status.

How to Watch the Sanderson Farms Championship

Golf fans can tune into all the action on Golf Channel. There will be three-hour telecasts all four days of the event.

Here is the full schedule of play:

Thursday, October 5: 4-7 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Friday, October 6: 4-7 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Saturday, October 7: 4-7 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

Sunday, October 8: 4-7 p.m. EDT (Golf Channel)

How to Stream the Sanderson Farms Championship

The Sanderson Farms Championship can be streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock throughout all four days of competition. Stream coverage begins at 8:30 a.m. EDT. There will also be featured group coverage.

Sanderson Farms Championship Featured Groups

Thursday Featured Groups

8:44 a.m. EDT: Tom Hoge/ Kevin Kisner/ K.H. Lee (Featured Group)

8:55 a.m. EDT: Mackenzie Hughes/ Cameron Champ/ Scott Stallings (Featured Group)

1:28 p.m. EDT: Erik van Rooyen/ Joel Dahmen/ Brandt Snedeker (Featured Group)

1:50 p.m. EDT: Akshay Bhatia/ Adam Svensson/ Ludvig Aberg (Featured Group)

Friday Featured Groups

8:33 a.m. EDT: Erik van Rooyen/ Joel Dahmen/ Brandt Snedeker (Featured Group)

8:55 a.m. ET: Akshay Bhatia/ Adam Svensson/ Ludvig Aberg (Featured Group)

1:39 p.m. ET: Tom Hoge/ Kevin Kisner/ K.H. Lee (Featured Group)

1:50 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Hughes/ Cameron Champ/ Scott Stallings (Featured Group)

Sanderson Farms Championship Tee Times for Round 1 (EDT)

Tee No. 1

8:00 a.m. – Kevin Tway, William McGirt, Carson Young

8:11 a.m. – Ben Crane, Zac Blair, Matt NeSmith

8:22 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Cameron Percy, Henrik Norlander

8:33 a.m. – Richy Werenski, Tyler Duncan, Troy Merritt

8:44 a.m. – Robert Streb, Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin

8:55 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo

9:06 a.m. – Kevin Streelman, Harry Higgs, Robby Shelton

9:17 a.m. – Greg Chalmers, Will Gordon, Ben Taylor

9:28 a.m. – Dylan Frittelli, Brian Stuard, Vince Whaley

9:39 a.m. – Adam Long, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

9:50 a.m. – Michael Gligic, Scott Harrington, Fred Biondi

10:01 a.m. – Tano Goya, Greg Sonnier, Chris Baker

12:55 p.m. – Jimmy Walker, S.Y. Noh, Hank Lebioda

1:06 p.m. – Chris Stroud, Sam Ryder, Harrison Endycott

1:17 p.m. – Ryan Armour, Alex Smalley, Dylan Wu

1:28 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Joel Dahmen, Brandt Snedeker

1:39 p.m. – Lee Hodges, Davis Riley, Chad Ramey

1:50 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Ludvig Åberg

2:01 p.m. – Alex Noren, Beau Hossler, Eric Cole

2:12 p.m. – Jason Dufner, Camilo Villegas, D.J. Trahan

2:23 p.m. – Ryan Moore, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab

2:34 p.m. – Ricky Barnes, Stephan Jaeger, Sam Stevens

2:45 p.m. – Matti Schmid, Kevin Roy, Sam Bennett

2:56 p.m. – Augusto Núñez, Ryan Gerard, Ross Steelman

Tee No. 10

8:00 a.m. – Doug Ghim, Kramer Hickok, Paul Haley II

8:11 a.m. – Kelly Kraft, S.H. Kim, Davis Thompson

8:22 a.m. – Hayden Buckley, Justin Lower, Zecheng Dou

8:33 a.m. – Nick Hardy, Chez Reavie, Trey Mullinax

8:44 a.m. – K.H. Lee, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner

8:55 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

9:06 a.m. – Patton Kizzire, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak

9:17 a.m. – Wesley Bryan, Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9:28 a.m. – Kevin Chappell, Nick Watney, Ben Griffin

9:39 a.m. – Scott Piercy, Ted Potter Jr., Max McGreevy

9:50 a.m. – Brent Grant, Kyle Westmoreland, Chase Parker

10:01 a.m. – Nicholas Lindheim, Brett White, Ford Clegg

12:55 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Martin Trainer, Scott Brown

1:06 p.m. – Charley Hoffman, Ben Martin, Jonathan Byrd

1:17 p.m. – Brice Garnett, Harry Hall, MJ Daffue

1:28 p.m. – Luke List, Lucas Herbert, Jim Herman

1:39 p.m. – Brian Gay, Andrew Landry, Keith Mitchell

1:50 p.m. – Jonas Blixt, Peter Malnati, Chesson Hadley

2:01 p.m. – Sung Kang, Cody Gribble, Tommy Gainey

2:12 p.m. – Ryan Palmer, Satoshi Kodaira, Austin Smotherman

2:23 p.m. – Austin Cook, David Lipsky, Tyson Alexander

2:34 p.m. – Sean O’Hair, Brandon Wu, Kevin Yu

2:45 p.m. – Trevor Cone, Brandon Matthews, Peter Kuest

2:56 p.m. – Carl Yuan, Trevor Werbylo, Zack Fischer

