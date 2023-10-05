Tiger Woods’, Rory McIlroy’s TGL golf league strikes TV deal with ESPN

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL golf league, which begins in January 2024, has found a television partner.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 9, ESPN and its family of networks will air live primetime matches. ESPN+, the network’s streaming service, will also provide a simulcast of each broadcast.

The inaugural telecast of the TGL league begins at 9 p.m. ET. It falls on the evening after college football’s national championship, which will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The National Championship Game is one of the most-watched events on ESPN each year. The network will run exclusive promotions during the game, thus benefiting the TGL.

The following week, TGL will continue to receive extra eyeballs, as the NFL’s Monday night playoff game takes place on ESPN on Monday, Jan. 17.

Exclusive promotions for TGL will also occur during that broadcast, as the second week of TGL begins at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

“We believe ESPN is the right home for TGL presented by SoFi and recognize the strategic benefits of Disney’s portfolio,” said Mike McCarley, Founder & CEO of TGL.

“ESPN is often the first stop for sports fans, no matter the platform, and we’re honored by ESPN’s view that TGL complements their current offering of major league sports.”

PGA Tour live currently broadcasts on ESPN+, which shows marquee and featured groups for each regular season PGA Tour event.

ESPN also has exclusive rights for the first two rounds of the Masters and the first two rounds of the PGA Championship.

The ‘Worldwide Leader in Sports’ is now entrenching itself more into golf through TGL, providing an innovative yet fun alternative to PGA Tour events throughout the winter.

Additionally, all players will have microphones, and all matches will take place at the newly constructed SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Four teams have been announced thus far: Los Angeles Golf Club, TGL Boston, TGL Atlanta, and TGL New York.

Twelve players have committed already, too:

Tiger Woods

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Collin Morikawa

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Max Homa

Adam Scott

Billy Horschel

A detailed schedule for the inaugural season will be announced at a later date. Teams, brands, and front office staff will be unveiled later this year too.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.