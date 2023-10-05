Justin Thomas blasts Alan Shipnuck amid anonymous ‘F**k Rory’ story, Brooks Koepka doubles down

Excerpts from long-time golf reporter Alan Shipnucks’ latest book “LIV and Let Die” exploded on social media as Fire Pit Collective published the exclusive.

It caused quite the buzz and even got noticed by players like Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka. They took it upon themselves to reveal their distaste for the book and Shipnuck personally.

“I’d like to speak on behalf of a lot of Tour players and say we’re sick of @AlanShipnuck doing what he does,” Thomas wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Bring positivity and good stories to help grow the game of golf, not try and make money bashing guys, earning zero trust, with a lot of incorrect information. Ridiculous.”

Thomas replied to Kyle Porter, a CBS reporter who posted an excerpt from the book regarding Rory McIlroy. The quote from an anonymous source was not in favor of the Northern Irishman.

According to Shipnuck, a former Ryder Cup teammate of McIlroy’s was quoted saying: “F**k Rory. I’m so sick of hearing how he’s some kind of hero who is saving golf. He’s bought and paid for like everybody else, it’s just that his money is coming from the other side... That he is being held up as some kind of savior on Twitter and by all the fanboys with their shitty podcasts tells you how little people really understand what’s going on.”

It caused enough of a reaction for not only Thomas but Koepka to respond as well. He quote-tweeted Thomas’ tweet in support of his sentiment.

“And LIV players...,” Koepka wrote.

Koepka was one of the many players that were featured in the excerpt. Koepka’s mother commented on it, claiming that Shipnuck was lying about them crying together after Koepka signed for $130 million to join LIV Golf.

There are a lot of anonymous sources in the excerpt from Shipnuck’s book, which makes it easier for people to claim it as false. Hopefully with time truth will bare out.

The book will be available to the public on Oct. 17 on all platforms, detailing the last two years and the battle surrounding professional golf.

