Pat Perez’s wife would love for Rory McIlroy ‘to get punched’ amid another controversial post

The whole Ryder Cup parking lot ordeal surrounding Rory McIlroy won’t go away.

After a video of the incident between McIlroy and caddie Joe LaCava surfaced on Instagram, Pat Perez’s wife, Ashley, reacted to it in controversial fashion.

“I can’t possibly be the only one that would absolutely love to watch Rory get punched in the face,” she wrote. “I mean that in the nicest way possible… kinda.”

That comment stems from McIlroy and LaCava exchanging words in the parking lot following the Ryder Cup Saturday. Shane Lowry had to push McIlroy into the vehicle.

That incident escalated after the 18th hole situation when LaCava, Patrick Cantlay’s caddie, allegedly got in McIlroy’s way during the celebration.

This isn’t the first time she has posted outlandish things.

She also delved into Tiger Woods’ car crash in 2021 that almost killed him after he gave an update on his health. She quickly deleted it after, but it read, “Literally why driving under the influence is ILLEGAL. I don’t feel bad for him. Thank God he didn’t kill anyone. See ya.”

That comment was bold, and while Woods has had his fair share of controversies, she took it a little far.

Her husband is also notoriously outspoken, especially since he joined LIV Golf in 2022. The former PGA Tour winner allegedly signed for $10 million with the rival league.

Considering his wife’s distaste for McIlroy, one has to wonder if maybe the anonymous player referenced in Alan Shipnuck’s excerpt was Perez himself.

