Davis Love III puts Ryder Cup captain’s ball in Tiger Woods’ court

The Ryder Cup hangover has just finished as the Europeans snatched another Cup from the Americans.

Ahead of the Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament on the Champions Tour, the media asked Davis Love III about the future of the event. The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held at Bethpage Black in two years. As someone who has been a player, assistant and captain himself, Love III didn’t hesitate about who he thought should lead that team.

“We’ve got to call Tiger Woods and ask him,” Love III said. “I hate to put pressure on him, but it’s kind of his call. Obviously, with some guys out, he’s the next logical choice. It takes a lot out of you. Hopefully, we can talk him into it.”

Tiger Woods… #RyderCup Captain?



While he's been behind-the-scenes for years, Davis Love III says he's putting on the pressure for 2025



Also noted Europe's performance in Rome was like "early two TD lead.. and just kept coming." Nothing USA could do

Woods has never captained a Ryder Cup before, but he was an assistant captain in 2016 when he was physically unable to play.

He has been in charge of Team USA in the President’s Cup. Woods was a playing captain in 2019 when they went to Melbourne, Australia where they made a comeback to defeat the International team.

He went 5-0 that week, and some can argue that Woods was the best American player that week. In typical fashion, the 15-time major winner sent himself off first to take on a scrappy Abraham Ancer and took him down 3 & 2 to set the tone for the rest of the event.

Love III took over as captain of the President’s Cup in 2022. While he wanted Woods on his staff in some capacity, due to Tiger’s physical limits from his 2021 car crash, he couldn’t participate in any role.

The 21-time PGA Tour winner has captained both and knows what kind of person it takes to lead the Americans. He credits Zach Johnson for being a strong leader, but acknowledges, that changes could be good.

“They need to get rid of guys like Davis Love and probably Fred Couples and move on. I’m lobbying for it,” Love III said. “I told a few people over at the Ryder Cup, I said, man, this is my last time, and they were like ‘no, no, no,’ and I’m like yeah, yeah, yeah, it’s time.”

While he loves being part of Team USA, Love III has been around for a long time. The 59-year-old recognizes it’s his time to step out of the limelight.

“I told that to Tiger in 2019. I said, ‘I’m done,’” Love III said. “He said, ‘Yeah, you’re right, probably time, who do we think we ought to get, young guys?’ Then [Steve] Stricker brought me right back in the next year. I’ll never quit helping if they want me to help, but I’d be better in logistics now, behind the scenes.”

However, Love III also acknowledged it’s possible Woods has too much on his plate.

“Tiger’s been a big help behind the scenes,” Love III said. “Maybe that’s what he and I want to keep doing is stay behind the scenes and help out Stewart Cink or whoever the next guy is.”

It’s clear Love III thinks Woods is the next choice for Bethpage Black, but will the Big Cat take on that role? Who do you think should be the next Ryder Cup captain?

