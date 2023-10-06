Ludvig Aberg, Joel Dahmen move into contention at Sanderson Farms Championship

Two of the biggest names in the Sanderson Farms Championship are inside the top 15 after two days of play. Joel Dahmen and Ludvig Aberg sit T14 as they are 8-under in the tournament.

Aberg fired off a 69, while Dahmen carded a 67 on Friday. They both are in strong places on the leaderboard ahead of moving day to claim a PGA Tour victory.

Dahmen didn’t have his best game, but most of it was where he needed it to be to shoot a 5-under.

“I drove the ball unbelievably well the last two days,” Dahmen said. “I think I’ve only missed two or three fairways, maybe, so I’m always in the fairway, which you can attack from. Irons got a little sloppy at the end, but I made a bunch of putts today.”

He shot two strokes better on Friday that he during his opening round.

After Dahmen opened with a bogey, he made three birdies on his front nine and came home in 33 strokes with three more birdies on his back nine, including a 48-footer on the par-4 6th.

From just off the green ...@Joel_Dahmen rolls in a long putt for birdie on No. 6. He's now T6 @Sanderson_Champ. pic.twitter.com/uRWCBis2VD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 6, 2023

“Yesterday, I wouldn’t say I didn’t putt well; the ball just didn’t go in the hole, and today, the ball went in the hole,” Dahmen said. “My amazing caddie Geno gave me a couple reads today, so that was good.”

He then had a little fun with the well-liked Geno Bonnalie.

“[Geno] Gave me some terrible reads, like usual, but it was nice. I’ve struggled a lot with golf recently, so it was nice to keep it together.”

It hasn’t been the 35-year-old’s best year, but it started returning in Tahoe, and now it’s on the up again. He’s looking to capture his second PGA Tour victory. He took home the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in 2021.

“It’s nice to be around. I’m hitting the ball in play,” Dahmen said. “If I can just sharpen up the irons, I think I can hang around this weekend.”

Meanwhile, the Ryder Cup rookie, Aberg, only had one bogey on his card, as well. However, he struggled to make more putts. He had one birdie on his front nine and three on his back. While four birdies is still a strong performance, the fatigue from Italy to Mississippi likely hit him.

Regardless, Aberg has put himself into contention again, making his seventh cut in eight starts on the PGA Tour. The rookie could see his first PGA Tour victory if his strong play continues into the weekend.

He and Dahmen are four shots off the lead with two rounds left to play.

