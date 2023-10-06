Tommy Fleetwood leaves fan pouring blood at Dunhill Links Championship

A few days after he helped Team Europe win back the Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood is back in action at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The Englishman hit a wayward shot Friday during the second round of the tournament and struck a fan in the head, causing the gentleman to bleed profusely.

The man was Andrew Summerskill, a Yorkshire man who was there to watch the action, per The Telegraph.

He held a white cloth on his head to stop the bleeding as fans surrounded him. Fleetwood would eventually come over and apologize once he realized what had happened.

Tommy Fleetwood says sorry to Andrew Summerskill pic.twitter.com/iRlMHxnBbS — PA Sport (@pasport) October 6, 2023

The 32-year-old Fleetwood also signed a glove for Summerskill. It is unknown if the patron needed medical attention. This incident isn’t the first time someone was left bloodied by a golf ball, as Adam Scott hit someone at the Open Championship.

Both golfers apologized and signed gloves for the men they bloodied.

This of course comes less than a week after Fleetwood made his country proud, helping the Europeans capture the 44th Ryder Cup.

Fleetwood looked unstoppable for most of the tournament. He was a key member of Team Europe as he helped earn three points and won the match over Rickie Fowler that made the Europeans’ victory official. Fleetwood went 3-1-0 to improve his overall Cup record to 7-3-2.

However, it seems his Ryder Cup hangover has followed him to St. Andrews. Fleetwood shot a 1-over 73 in the second round and is 11 shots off leader Matthew Fitzpatrick, a fellow Team Europe member. Fitzpatrick posted a second-round 64 to hold a one-stroke lead over Grant Forrest and Nacho Elvira.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.