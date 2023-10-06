 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Friday, October 6, 2023 Charting a new course through golf's pivotal year

Tommy Fleetwood leaves fan pouring blood at Dunhill Links Championship

Fleetwood apologized after he left a fan bloodied at the Dunhill Links Championship when he hit the man with his ball.

By Savannah Leigh Richardson
Tommy Fleetwood,&nbsp;Dunhill Links Championship, St. Andrews Photo by Robert Perry/PA Images via Getty Images

A few days after he helped Team Europe win back the Ryder Cup, Tommy Fleetwood is back in action at the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

The Englishman hit a wayward shot Friday during the second round of the tournament and struck a fan in the head, causing the gentleman to bleed profusely.

The man was Andrew Summerskill, a Yorkshire man who was there to watch the action, per The Telegraph.

He held a white cloth on his head to stop the bleeding as fans surrounded him. Fleetwood would eventually come over and apologize once he realized what had happened.

The 32-year-old Fleetwood also signed a glove for Summerskill. It is unknown if the patron needed medical attention. This incident isn’t the first time someone was left bloodied by a golf ball, as Adam Scott hit someone at the Open Championship.

Both golfers apologized and signed gloves for the men they bloodied.

This of course comes less than a week after Fleetwood made his country proud, helping the Europeans capture the 44th Ryder Cup.

Fleetwood looked unstoppable for most of the tournament. He was a key member of Team Europe as he helped earn three points and won the match over Rickie Fowler that made the Europeans’ victory official. Fleetwood went 3-1-0 to improve his overall Cup record to 7-3-2.

However, it seems his Ryder Cup hangover has followed him to St. Andrews. Fleetwood shot a 1-over 73 in the second round and is 11 shots off leader Matthew Fitzpatrick, a fellow Team Europe member. Fitzpatrick posted a second-round 64 to hold a one-stroke lead over Grant Forrest and Nacho Elvira.

