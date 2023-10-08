Tiger Woods swinging at Pebble Beach sparks Hero World Challenge comeback rumors

Tiger Woods was seen at Pebble Beach swinging a golf club, and people went nuts. He hasn’t played a competitive round of golf since The Masters back in April when he withdrew during the third round.

Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis has suggested that the legendary golfer could return to competitive golf at his Hero World Challenge tournament in late November.

“I believe there is a good chance we will see @TigerWoods tee it up at the Hero World Challenge later this year,” Lewis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

I believe there is a good chance we will see @TigerWoods tee it up at the Hero World Challenge later this year. https://t.co/K0K93cblW4 — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) October 8, 2023

Lewis quote tweeted an article about Woods’ swing video from Pebble Beach. That tweet from Lewis caused a storm as well. Could the golf world see the 15-time major winner be competitive again on the PGA Tour?

Woods hasn’t been seen hitting golf balls since his ankle surgery in April. He underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address the arthritis caused from his injuries in the horrific 2021 wreck that almost killed him.

That procedure caused him to miss the final three majors of 2023. He has been seen on the bag with his son, Charlie, at his youth golf tournaments.

Despite not playing, Woods has remained busy. He became the sixth player member on the PGA Tour Policy Board, opened another Pop Stroke location and he and Rory McIlroy’s TGL got a huge television backing.

However, when he steps on a course, that’s a different story. The fans go wild whenever the 47-year-old hits a golf course, giving them hope for another kind of miracle.

TIGER WOODS IS PLAYING GOLF AND THROWING DARTS! pic.twitter.com/OBtAQrQGgL — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) October 8, 2023

Big Cat and Little Cat played The Hay short course at Pebble Beach. They are in town for Woods’ TGR Live JR Invitational & TW Invitational.

The reactions to a few short videos shows how much Woods still moves the needle. The 2019 Masters winner may never return to his former self on the course, but he still runs the golf world.

There is no confirmation from Woods’ team on whether the event host will play in the Hero World Challenge. Viktor Hovland will look to win his third straight after taking home the 2021 and 2022 Hero Challenge trophy.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.