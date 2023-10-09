Will Tiger Woods ever win on the PGA Tour again? Let us know your thoughts

The last time Tiger Woods won on the PGA Tour was in 2020 at the ZOZO Championship. That victory marked his 82nd win, tying Sam Snead for the most ever on tour.

A horrific wreck in Feb. 2021 has made a lot of people curious if they would ever see him contend again. He hasn’t been the same since that wreck and hasn’t been in contention, but the world seems normal when Woods wins.

Woods recently hit golf shots with his son Charlie at Pebble Beach, and the swing video sparked rumors of a return for the Hero World Challenge. It also raises our question of whether Tiger Woods will ever win again on the PGA Tour.

Classic Tiger Woods putting with a wedge! pic.twitter.com/SvrzOOzt8k — Playing Through (@_PlayingThrough) October 8, 2023

The last time Woods went this long without a win was from 2014 to 2017. That period was also marred by injury and it created doubt in his ability to contend.

The 47-year-old won the 2018 Tour Championship, but it was his 2019 Masters win that proved to the world that Woods still had it in the tank. He beat Brooks Koepka and earned his fifth green jacket.

As one of the greatest to ever play, it’s hard to count him out. If anyone can overcome a wreck and the multiple surgeries that followed, it’s Woods.

Will Tiger Woods win on the PGA Tour again, or will he stay at 82 victories? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.