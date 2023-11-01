Should Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy include women in the future of TGL golf league

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are just a few months away from launching their TGL Golf League. On Tuesday, they unveiled the format for the matches that will air on ESPN beginning in early 2024.

While the original six teams already have 24 players to pick from, one of Playing Through’s readers, Twitter user Emily Richards, brought up a great point that deserves to be discussed.

“I’m optimistic this will prove to be an engaging rendition of golf,” she wrote. “By the way, if either Tiger or Roy should chance upon this message, I’d love to see some of the LPGA’s shining stars in the mix. I truly believe that Lexi [Thompson] brought a significant viewership boost to the Shriners.”

Lexi Thompson’s presence among the men increased viewership at last month’s Shriners Children’s Open.

Golf fans are also looking forward to the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational this December. Sixteen pairs of PGA Tour and LPGA Tour players will team up and compete at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

Perhaps women should be included in the TGL league, too.

Allowing LPGA Tour stars to play alongside the men would add even more value to the TGL golf league. Woods and McIlroy value women’s golf, but it would take their interest in the women’s game to a whole new level should they make this an even-playing field mixed league.

Imagine Rose Zhang, Celine Boutier, and Nelly Korda teaming up with the likes of Rickie Fowler, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa?

Would you be more interested in TGL if men and women competed side by side on each team?

Would adding females give this new league a step above and elevate team golf?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

