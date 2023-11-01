PGA Tour stars bring the heat on Halloween with hilarious costumes

Halloween brought out the creative juices among PGA Tour players. We all remember when Tiger Woods wore an afro at the 1998 Tour Championship to show his holiday spirit. But in 2023, the pros really brought it.

They truly delivered from hilarious costumes based on viral moments to embarrassing themselves for their children. Halloween is a holiday most enjoy, and it’s great to see these players show golf fans how relatable they are.

These are some of the best costumes we found on Twitter and Instagram that everyone should see.

Best PGA Tour Golf Halloween Costumes

The Finau family took it to the next level. The entire family dressed up as Power Rangers. Tony Finau was the green one, and his wife Alayna was the black ranger. Their kids all had their personas as well. With a family that big, the Power Rangers made perfect sense.

A costume that spoke for itself was Jon Rahm’s, the 2023 Masters Champion.

He wore his green jacket to throw out the first pitch at Game 4 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers. When you’re the reigning Masters’ winner, it’s the only option for a Halloween costume, right?

Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka, and their new baby, Crew, went with a Mario theme.

Koepka was Mario, the baby was Luigi and Sims was Princess Peach. It was such a cute moment for the new family. Even the dog, Cove, got a costume, as she was a turtle shell.

Team Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, and his wife had multiple costumes, but this one was the best. He was Bob Ross, and she was the painting, captioning the post, “There are no mistakes, only happy little accidents.”

It was brilliant. Donald also wore an Austin Powers costume with funny teeth, but this Ross choice was pure genius.

Shane Lowry also brought the heat as he and his family went as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The winners of Halloween, though, have to be the Hadwin’s.

Adam Hadwin, his wife Jessica, and their daughter got really creative. They reenacted the scene when the security guard tackled Hadwin while celebrating Nick Taylor’s win at the RBC Canadian Open this year. Their daughter, Maddox, played the part of Taylor, which was one of the cutest parts.

“They just tackled Adam Hadwin, by the way, who is trying to approach his friend” Jim Nantz, June 11th, 2023



Happy Halloween Friends pic.twitter.com/MhTDwbmps3 — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) November 1, 2023

It wouldn’t have been right if Hadwin dressed up as himself. So, of course, Jessica, with a beard and all, became her husband while Hadwin was the security guard. They didn’t forget the champagne bottle, truly bringing together this family costume idea.

Well done, Hadwin’s — no one can touch this masterpiece.

Creativity and coordination are keys to a great Halloween costume, and these lads and ladies nailed it.

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.