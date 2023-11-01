Collin Morikawa drops blasphemous Ryder Cup slander amid TGL acceptance

Coming off a win at the Zozo Championship, Collin Morikawa became the second player to sign with one of the six inaugural TGL Golf League teams. He joins Justin Thomas, who agreed to sign with Atlanta Drive Golf Club on Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Golf Club filmed him getting the news, which came with some bizarre comments.

“Absolutely! I’m In. I just got chills throughout my body,” Morikawa said. “I don’t think I’ve ever answered a call like this. I got my Ryder Cup call this year, but I think this tops it almost. Yeah, almost — we’re going to make some history. I’d love to be a part of the team. I can’t wait to rep LA and LA Golf Club. I think we’re going to do some great things.”

It seemed like bad acting, but Morikawa actually said this situation was close to making a Ryder Cup team, which he has done twice now.

Hopefully, the 26-year-old was exaggerating.

He was a rookie at Whistling Straights when Team USA demolished Team Europe 19-9. The two-time major winner went 3-0-1 in 2021.

However, his second Cup wasn’t nearly as friendly to him. Morikawa went 1-3-0 in Rome as Team Europe sent the Americans home with their tails between their legs. Now, he holds a 4-3-1 overall record in the biennial event.

What Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are doing with the TGL Golf League is exciting, but is it as important as a Ryder Cup?

Morikawa may have just been excited about giving team golf a shot again. But come on, this phone call can’t possibly come close to finding out you’re representing your country — there is no way.

It’s completely fine for him to be excited about representing Los Angeles and the LA Golf Club, but maybe a better analogy is in order.

