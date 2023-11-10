Jon Rahm: 4 best moments of 2023 from Ryder Cup hero to honor his birthday

Friday, November 10th is Jon Rahm’s birthday as the World No. 3 player turns 29.

This past season was very good to the Spaniard. He amassed four wins, one of which was his second major title, two runner-up finishes, 10 top 10s, 13 Top 25s and he made 18 cuts. It was quite the year for Rahm, and he has a solid chance of winning the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year Award.

Let’s look back at four most incredible things Rahm accomplished this year.

1. Jon Rahm’s three wins in five starts:

To start the 2023 season, Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the American Express the following week. He finished tied for seventh at the Farmers Insurance Open and a solo third at the WM Phoenix Open.

Then in his fifth start of 2023, the former Arizona State Sun Devil won the Genesis Invitational.

It’s hard enough to win just one tournament on tour. But to be able to pull out three in just over a month is truly an amazing feat.

2. Rahm’s Masters marathon victory:

Rahm fired off a 65 at Augusta National at the opening round of the Masters Championship. He followed it up with a 69 on Friday. The 11-time PGA Tour winner cooled off Saturday, as did the weather, which shortened play.

Rahm and leader Brooke Koepka had to play 30 holes Sunday. The Spaniard entered the final round four shots back of Koepka after posting a third-round 73.

Despite the rather large deficit, Rahm ran down Koepka to win the 2023 Masters.

His ability to run that marathon on Sunday and play exceptionally takes a special fortitude only great players have.

3. Rahm’s bogey-free 10-under 61 at the Mexico Open

One of the most jaw-dropping things Rahm accomplished this year was to fire off a bogey-free 61 in the third round of the Mexico Open.

He opened Saturday’s round with a birdie on the par-4 1st. Then he went nuclear. Rahm birdied five of the last seven holes on the front nine to go out in 29 strokes.

The 2-time major winner made four more birdies on the back nine to record his lowest round of the year. It was mind-blowing to watch those 18 holes unfold.

4. Rahm’s Ryder Cup performance

Rahm made his third Ryder Cup appearance in Rome this past September. He and Team Europe beat the Americans back in 2018 but fell to Team USA at Whistling Straits in 2021.

However, led by Captain Luke Donald, Rahm and Team Europe redeemed themselves at Marco Simone in Rome. The Spaniard went 2-0-2 to score three points for his team. Beyond the points he won, his individual moments will truly stand the test of time.

He chipped in three times that week, showing off his short-game.

This was special.



Not one, not two but THREE @JonRahmpga chip in's pic.twitter.com/Z7382O27Ml — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) November 10, 2023

Rahm helped set the tone for the tournament early, then carried that momentum throughout the tournament.

The veteran won both of his Foursome matches with Tyrrell Hatton, and was one of four players to go unbeaten for Team Europe.

These are just a few of Rahm’s impressive moments from 2023. What are some of your favorite things you saw the birthday boy accomplish this year?

Savannah Leigh Richardson is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.