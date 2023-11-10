Adam Scott’s 2024 PGA Tour outlook on the rise at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Adam Scott shot a 4-under 67 on Friday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He sits 10-under after two rounds of play, currently tied for 11th. Scott trails Alex Noren by four strokes as the latter plays the 17th as of this writing.

The 2013 Masters Champion needs all the FedEx Cup points he can get this week as the PGA Tour Fall season is soon coming to a close. One tournament remains after this week for him and others to earn those crucial points for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Scott hasn’t played in Bermuda since 2013, but his return is purposeful.

“One last crack at kind of improving my FedExCup standing, and with a victory or something, I might be able to jump into that spot where I get in those signature events at the start of the year,” Scott said after his round on Thursday.

On Friday, he made five birdies to follow up his impressive seven birdies and an eagle from Thursday’s round.

Staring it down



Adam Scott sets himself up for eagle @Bermuda_Champ. pic.twitter.com/sDQElFXsUZ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 9, 2023

He came into this week ranked No. 85 in the FedEx Cup standings. To get into the two Signature Events after the Sentry Championship in January, Scott must be ranked inside the Top 60.

Scott needs more than 300 points to get inside that mark while others in front of him would need to struggle. A win is the only way to guarantee his spot in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational Signature Events.

The 43-year-old finished inside the top 10 four times throughout the 2023 season and missed just two cuts. But he only played in 18 events, which is the primary reason for his standing.

His last top-10 finish came at the Wyndham Championship in August. Scott is looking for his first victory since 2020, when he won at Riviera for the Genesis Invitational.

He needs his putter to get hot this weekend to jump up the leaderboard and win his 15th PGA Tour event.

