PGA Tour fan favorite Camilo Villegas finds ‘peace’ at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

It has been a long road for Camilo Villegas since he last visited the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour. Yet, for the second straight week, he will find himself in the final pairing Sunday with a chance to snap the winless streak.

Villegas shot a 6-under 65 Saturday to finish the round solo 2nd at 18-under, one shot back of Alex Noren at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

“Yeah, played nicely... Got going there 9, 10, 11, 12, and the finishing stretch is a little tougher. Hit good shots, especially on that 15 and 16th hole. Got away with a drive on 17, made a good 4 there. I thought actually I made that eagle putt,” he said after his round.

He narrowly missed his eagle putt on the par-5 17th, but was solid throughout his round, carding seven birdies and just one bogey.

Villegas’ last title came back in 2014 at the Wyndham Championship. But far more has transpired in his life since then.

“I’ve struggled the last several years, I think you want it so bad you start trying so hard and things just — the game comes and bites you. So I’ve been trying to let the game be the game and let my mind be calm and at peace.”

The Columbia native tragically lost his 22-month old daughter in 2020 after battling tumors in her brain and spine.

After living through the unimaginable, the four-time PGA Tour winner is one round away from victory. It’s safe to say that nearly everyone on the grounds in Bermuda Sunday will be pulling for Villegas.

