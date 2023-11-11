Emily Kristine Pedersen makes history with Sorenstam ironically at The ANNIKA

Emily Kristine Pedersen is on fire. After setting the 36-hole tournament scoring record, Pedersen one-upped herself Saturday. She fired off an 8-under 62 at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, tying the mark for lowest 54-hole score in LPGA Tour history at 192.

Ironically, it was Annika Sorenstam who initially set the record back in 2003. Since then, Nasa Hataoka (2018), Sei Young Kim (2018) and Danielle Kang (2021) matched the feat.

Following her record-setting round, Pedersen downplayed the importance of what she’s done this week. Instead, she pointed to how the rest of the field is also performing.

Her 62 Saturday was not even the low round of the day. That belonged to Amy Yang (61), who is sitting T2, three shots back at 15-under, alongside Lilia Vu.

“If anyone in the top has got a 61 it’s going to be a tough day. I know that everyone out there has that in them, so I just have to try and make as many birdies as I can,” Pedersen said looking ahead to Sunday.

Pedersen started hot, birdieing two of her first three holes. But it was her short game and ability to avoid mistakes that kept her momentum alive.

“My short game was better today. It’s not been great the last couple days, but today was good. That’s kind of what kept the bogeys off the card and kept the momentum going,” said Pedersen.

She is looking to become the first woman from Denmark to win on the LPGA Tour. With a victory, Pedersen is projected to climb inside the top 35 of the Race to the CME Globe points list and qualify for next week’s CME Group Tour Championship.

Kendall Capps is the Senior Editor of SB Nation’s Playing Through. For more golf coverage, follow us @_PlayingThrough on all major social media platforms.