PGA Tour Fall update: Camilo Villegas makes massive leap with only RSM Classic left

Camilo Villegas’ victory at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship launched him up 72 spots in the FedEx Cup Fall rankings.

Before last week, Villegas sat in 147th place in the FedEx Cup Fall. But the Colombian’s exquisite ball striking helped him win his first PGA Tour event in nine years as he secured tour membership through 2025.

As for other players, only those ranked 125th and higher after the FedEx Cup Fall will receive full membership status on the PGA Tour in 2024.

Anyone ranked between 126th and 200th will receive conditional status for next season. That same group of players will also receive opportunities to play on the DP World Tour in 2024.

Amazingly, two weeks ago, before the World Wide Technologies Championship on Tiger Woods’ course in Mexico, Villegas sat in 223rd, with his future in limbo. He then finished in solo second to Erik Van Rooyen, dismissing any of those worries.

But he now has a new objective: making the ‘Next 10.’

Players ranked between 51st and 60th in the FedEx Cup Fall will earn spots in the first two ‘Signature Events’ of the 2024 PGA Tour Schedule after The Sentry: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.

Gaining entry into those prestigious events can change the outlook of a professional’s career—especially someone like Villegas, who has encountered difficult battles on and off the golf course for the last few years.

Alas, let’s look at the current standings:

FedEx Cup Fall Rankings:

The ‘Next 10’ — 51st-to-60th:

51. Beau Hossler

52. Matt Kuchar

53. Mackenzie Hughes

54. Ben Griffin

55. Taylor Montgomery

56. Nick Hardy

57. Alex Smalley

58. Luke List

59. J.J. Spaun

60. Sam Ryder

In the hunt for the ‘Next 10’ — 60th-to-75th:

61. Mark Hubbard

62. Stephan Jaeger

63. Thomas Detry

64. Alex Noren

65. Erik van Rooyen

66. Davis Riley

67. Brandon Wu

68. S.H. Kim

69. Keith Mitchell

70. Hayden Buckley

71. Justin Suh

72. Aaron Rai

73. Matt NeSmith

74. Sam Stevens

75. Camilo Villegas

Of all those players listed above, only Beau Hossler, van Rooyen, and S.H. Kim are not in the field at this week’s RSM Classic, the final event of the PGA Tour season. That means plenty of movement can still take place.

Perhaps no player is hotter than Villegas, who has gone solo second and first in his last two starts. Before that, the 41-year-old Colombian had made only two cuts in 2023.

But as noted above, dozens of players are fighting just to keep their PGA Tour card for next season.

FedEx Cup Fall Bubble — 116th to 125th:

116. Gary Woodland

117. Ben Martin

118. Chad Ramey

119. Peter Malnati

120. Matti Schmid

121. Doug Ghim

122. Nico Echavarria

123. Troy Merritt

124. Andrew Novak

125. Carl Yuan

The top 125 players at the end of the RSM Classic will receive PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season.

Needs Help — 126th to 135th:

126. Henrik Norlander

127. Maverick McNealy

128. Ryan Moore

129. C.T. Pan

130. Patton Kizzire

131. Ryan Palmer

132. Zecheng Dou

133. Scott Piercy

134. Kramer Hickok

135. Cameron Champ

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.