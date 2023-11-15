Rory McIlroy shockingly resigns from PGA Tour policy board amid Saudi PIF negotiations

Rory McIlroy resigned from the PGA Tour Policy Board late Tuesday, one day after tour leadership held a meeting in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida.

The news comes as a shock, as McIlroy has been the face of the PGA Tour over the past few years.

“[McIlroy’s] resignation letter, which he sent to the full board late this afternoon, clearly stated that the difficult decision was made due to professional and personal commitments,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in an email to tour members, per MondayQ (@acaseofthegolf1 on X).

“Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory—and all of his fellow Player Directors—have invested in the Tour during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family.”

Monday’s meeting at PGA Tour headquarters touched on numerous topics, including current negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), LIV Golf’s beneficiary.

The board also discussed the possibility of alternative investors, such as Fenway Sports Group, and the notion of players receiving equity stakes in the new for-profit entity overseeing professional golf.

Yet, it seems as if McIlroy did not like what he heard, or he has become fatigued altogether. Over the last few years, the Northern Irishman has led the PGA Tour crusade, championing its cause while denouncing the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit.

But on Jun. 7, the day after Monahan announced a framework agreement with the PIF, McIlroy admitted to being a ‘sacrificial lamb,’ feeling backstabbed by tour leadership in the wake of golf’s great schism.

Nevertheless, McIlroy now seems adamant about pushing forward with the investment from the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

“I feel like we’ve got a fractured competitive landscape right now. I would prefer if everyone sort of got back into the same boat,” McIlroy noted, per Kyle Porter of CBS Sports.

“I think that’s the best thing for golf... I would hope when we go through this process, the PIF is the one involved with the framework agreement. Obviously, there have been other suitors that have been involved and offering their services and their help. But hopefully, when this is all said and done, I sincerely hope that the PIF is involved and we can bring the game of golf back together.”

Reports have indicated that talks between the PGA Tour and the PIF will likely extend into 2024, beyond the Dec. 31, 2023, deadline outlined within the framework agreement.

As for McIlroy, his resignation leaves a vacant position on the PGA Tour Policy Board. Only Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Webb Simpson, and Charley Hoffman remain.

“Per the PGA Tour Tournament Regulations, whenever the office of any Player Director becomes vacant due to resignation, the remaining Player Directors elect a successor to serve his unexpired term,” Monahan added in his email.

“[McIlroy’s] term expires at the end of 2024.”

Whoever replaces McIlroy remains to be seen, but regardless of who it is, he will have an essential role in outlining the future of professional golf.

McIlroy, meanwhile, will take a step back and focus on his game and his family.

Jack Milko is a golf staff writer for SB Nation’s Playing Through. You can follow him on Twitter @jack_milko for more golf coverage. Be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough too.