Tiger Woods gets more walking practice, caddies for son Charlie at Florida High School Championship

Tiger Woods is caddying for his son Charlie once again.

Earlier this month, Tiger Woods carried his son Charlie’s bag at the Notah Begay III Invitational in Louisiana.

Less than two weeks later, Charlie is playing in the Florida High School State Golf Championship at the Mission Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, just outside Orlando.

Unsurprisingly, multiple people at the event snagged photos and a video of Charlie and his father.

Slightly bundled up, the photo shows Woods watching Charlie on the range getting ready for the tournament's final round.

On day one, the freshman shot 78 and sits in a tie for 36th in the overall standings.

#NEW: Tiger is back on the bag this morning for a tourney in the Orlando area. (Via chloelynngolf / IG) pic.twitter.com/trgoPrmQE9 — TWLEGION (@TWlegion) November 15, 2023

His high school, Benjamin, located in North Palm Beach, Florida, is in the Class 1A division. The Benjamin team totaled a 10-over 298 on day one and held first place by three shots, per the FHSAA results. The top four scores count towards a team total.

With that in mind, most of the field struggled to get in the red figures during the opening round, as just six players shot even par or better.

But then, on day two, Charlie made a chip-in and gave one of the signature fist-pumps, evoking his father. The younger Woods was clearly fired up about his shot.

Charlie Woods with a massive fist pump after chipping in during the Florida High School State Championship. @TWlegion



( : mr_3putt/IG | @ziregolf) pic.twitter.com/mrHbbnSyZZ — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) November 15, 2023

The scores from day two have not yet been posted as of this writing.

Two weeks ago, Charlie finished in a tie for 17th at the Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship in the 14-to-15 age division. He shot a 3-over 74 on the first day, then carded a 4-over 74 on day two. But the younger Woods saved the best for last, finishing up with a strong 3-under 68 on day three.

Lucky Cruz won the age division by three shots with an 11-under overall score.

Nevertheless, seeing Tiger Woods walk 54 more holes in a short time frame should excite the golf world.

It should also be a great sign regarding a possible return for the 82-time PGA Tour winner.

He hinted in Louisiana that he is pain-free in his leg which he nearly lost in February 2021.

Woods has not played a professional golf tournament since the third round of the 2023 Masters this past April.

However, this fall, Woods was seen playing golf with Charlie at Pebble Beach, among other golf outings.

Could the golf world see him tee it up at his Hero World Challenge in a couple of weeks, or will the PNC Championship be his first event back?

